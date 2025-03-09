 Fanning the flames
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 09 Mar. 2025, 20:00
[PARK YONG-SEOK]

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Seoul on Sunday to rally either for or against impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol a day after his release from detention. Rival demonstrations are expected to continue until the Constitutional Court’s ruling, raising concerns about deepening societal divisions. Instead of calming tensions, Yoon’s release has only added fuel to the already heated protests on both sides. Yet, politicians remain locked in partisan strife. The Democratic Party has declared a state of emergency and plans to hold daily caucuses until the verdict. The ruling People Power Party is no different, escalating its hardline stance. [PARK YONG-SEOK] 
 
 
Fanning the flames

