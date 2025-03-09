 Final four of East Asia Super League a slam dunk for Macau
Published: 09 Mar. 2025, 15:06 Updated: 09 Mar. 2025, 15:18
Taoyuan Pauian Pilots shooting guard Lu Chun-Hsiang, right, in action during an East Asia Super League semifinal against the Ryukyu Golden Kings at the Studio City Event Center in Macau on March 7. [EASL]

MACAU — The East Asia Super League (EASL), visiting Macau this year for the league’s final game schedule, was not a mere showcase of basketball but a “shining example of how sports and tourism can work in hand to create unforgettable experiences,” according to Studio City Senior Vice President and General Manager Kevin Benning.
 

The EASL, in which 10 basketball teams from across East Asia compete annually, was due to conclude with its semifinal and final games from Friday to Sunday at the Studio City Event Center — a multipurpose room inside the Studio City hotel that was transformed into a basketball arena for the EASL schedule.
 
Macau, well-known as Asia’s gambling hub, is not the No. 1 city in terms of hosting international sporting events, but a substantial number of fans as well as reporters from around Asia were present in the arena on Friday for the two semifinal games between the New Taipei Kings and Hiroshima Dragonflies and the Ryukyu Golden Kings and Taoyuan Pauian Pilots.
 
Taoyuan Pauian Pilots fans watch an East Asia Super League semifinal between the Ryukyu Golden Kings and the Pilots at the Studio City Event Center in Macau on March 7. [EASL]

Benning sees this popularity as proof of how Macau can grow as a hub beyond the gambling business to sports in the future.
 
“They [basketball games] align perfectly with the Macau government’s one-plus-four strategy for economic diversification, which positions sports as a key pillar to Macau’s development,” Benning said during a press conference at Studio City on Saturday. “As Macau continues to become a global city of sports, we are deeply committed to working with the sports bureau and the Macau government to bring even more diverse world-class sporting events to the city."
 
Studio City Senior Vice President and General Manager Kevin Benning speaks during a press conference at Studio City in Macau on March 8. [EASL]

“These events not only showcase Macau’s unique charm, but also contribute to its growth as a thriving international destination for sports and leisure.”
 
This reporter was also able to witness Macau’s beauty during a stay filled with a mixture of Portuguese architecture and modern buildings.
 
No Korean team made the final four, as both Busan KCC Egis and the Suwon KT Sonicboom ended their runs in the group stage this season, although Egis did get to experience the charm of Macau during their EASL group stage game against the Macau Black Bears in November last year.
 
The EASL, tipped off in 2023, has gradually expanded to include more Asian teams since the league’s inception and has served as a stage on which Asian teams can see where their performances stand on the continent while bringing fans together for more reasons to cheer for their teams.
 
“Basketball is more than just a sport,” Benning said. “It is a unifying force that brings communities together, builds bridges across cultures and inspires excellence both on and off the court. Today’s summit is a testament to the power of basketball to drive meaningful change and foster a sense of connection across Asia and beyond.”
 
This year is not the end of the EASL schedule for Macau, as the city is set to invite fans from overseas again with the Macau Black Bears — who participated in this season's league as the city's sole representative — competing in the league again next season, which will see the addition of one yet-to-be determined Mongolian team for the first time.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
