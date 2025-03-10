 Heritage Foundation ranks Korea 100th for 'labor freedom'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Heritage Foundation ranks Korea 100th for 'labor freedom'

Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 17:20
The Heritage Foundation logo

The Heritage Foundation logo

Korea ranked 100th out of 184 countries in economic freedom of labor market, according to an analysis done by U.S. think tank the Heritage Foundation. 
 
Korea Enterprises Federation (KEF) released a report by the Heritage Foundation that analyzes the economic freedom index of businesses and individuals from 184 countries. The annual analysis hands out economic freedom scores in 12 subjects categorized by Rule of Law, Government Size, Regulatory Efficiency and Open Markets.
 
In overall score, Korea came 17th spot, three steps down from the previous year, and was handed a "Mostly Free" grade. 
 
In Labor Freedom, however, one of three subcategories under Regulatory Efficiency, Korea received 56.4 points, the lowest out of all 12 subjects, to rank in 100th spot, 13 steps down from the previous year's 87th spot. 
 
Labor Freedom scores depreciate when regulations of working hours, employment and layoffs are considered rigid. 
 
"Korea's rigid labor regulations were found to be deteriorating the labor market's efficiency," the KEF said in a release. 
 
Korea's Labor Freedom score was the lowest among G7 countries except for Germany. 
 
 
 

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
tags heritage foundation

More in Economy

Korea drops a rank to 7th in domestic vehicle production in 2024

Self-employed numbers lowest since January 2020

Korea seeks to resolve any 'misunderstanding' with U.S. about tariff rates

Heritage Foundation ranks Korea 100th for 'labor freedom'

KDI repeats warning of downside economic pressure with tariff turmoil

Related Stories

Fun-filled 'Visit Korean Heritage Campaign' begins

Heritage Festival's fourth edition to spotlight Baekje dynasty

Korea economically more free but problems remain

North's ICBMs may have re-entry ability, says report

Yoon is picking the right people, says Feulner
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)