Self-employed numbers lowest since January 2020

The demolition of a closed-down meat restaurant is underway in Mapo District, western Seoul, on March 10.With the prolonged slump in domestic demand, the number of self-employed people has fallen by more than 200,000 in the past two months. According to Statistics Korea, the number of self-employed people was 5.5 million last month. The figure marks its smallest since January 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic.