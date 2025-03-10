 Bath & Body Works gift set on sale at Shinsegae Department Store for White Day
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 18:07
 
Models introduce Bath & Body Works products on March 10.
 
Shinsegae Department Store announced the same day that it would begin selling body care gift sets from the bath retailer in honor of White Day. White Day is an additional romantic holiday that takes place March 14, a month after Valentine's Day.
