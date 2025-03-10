Cost-effective cosmetics: Consumer agency tests low-priced makeup

An employee of the Consumers Union of Korea announces the results of a safety and quality test on low-priced cosmetics in Sejong on March 10.The test, which evaluated 14 makeup products that cost less than 10,000 won ($6.88), found that all passed the agency's standards. Exports of Korean cosmetics products jumped 20.6 percent on year in 2024 to an all-time high of $10.2 billion on the back of the growing popularity of Korea-related trends.