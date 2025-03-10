 Cost-effective cosmetics: Consumer agency tests low-priced makeup
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Cost-effective cosmetics: Consumer agency tests low-priced makeup

Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 17:20
An employee of the Consumers Union of Korea announces the results of a safety and quality test on low-priced cosmetics in Sejong on March 10. [YONHAP]

An employee of the Consumers Union of Korea announces the results of a safety and quality test on low-priced cosmetics in Sejong on March 10. [YONHAP]

 
An employee of the Consumers Union of Korea announces the results of a safety and quality test on low-priced cosmetics in Sejong on March 10.
 
The test, which evaluated 14 makeup products that cost less than 10,000 won ($6.88), found that all passed the agency's standards. Exports of Korean cosmetics products jumped 20.6 percent on year in 2024 to an all-time high of $10.2 billion on the back of the growing popularity of Korea-related trends.
tags Korea Cosmetics K-beauty

More in Industry

Investor losses on Homeplus likely to grow as debt estimate balloons to $413M

SK Telecom members can get 40 percent off at Everland this month

Bath & Body Works gift set on sale at Shinsegae Department Store for White Day

Legoland plans building workshops, dance zones for World Play Day

Will Hyundai return to Russia?

Related Stories

K-Beauty content

K-beauty exports up 20.8% from last year

Vegan cosmetics are so in, and very hard to define

Int'l students share mixed feelings about Korea's high beauty standards

Masks off, lipstick on, sales up, department stores argue
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)