Cost-effective cosmetics: Consumer agency tests low-priced makeup
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 17:20
An employee of the Consumers Union of Korea announces the results of a safety and quality test on low-priced cosmetics in Sejong on March 10.
The test, which evaluated 14 makeup products that cost less than 10,000 won ($6.88), found that all passed the agency's standards. Exports of Korean cosmetics products jumped 20.6 percent on year in 2024 to an all-time high of $10.2 billion on the back of the growing popularity of Korea-related trends.
