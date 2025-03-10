LG U+, Amazon Web Services to collaborate on sovereign cloud
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 17:29 Updated: 10 Mar. 2025, 17:48
- LEE JAE-LIM
Korean wireless carrier LG U+ and Amazon Web Services (AWS) will collaborate to develop a sovereign cloud for domestic enterprises in an effort to strengthen cybersecurity and data protection.
A sovereign cloud is a cloud computing system entirely owned, operated and managed within a country to ensure data privacy and security, which allows governments and businesses to maintain full control over their data as it is stored within national borders.
The two companies will co-develop the system to support the AI transition in the public, financial and tech sectors.
The partnership, which was formalized at the MWC 2025 mobile communications trade show held in Barcelona, Spain, last week, is part of an overarching alliance strategy to form an AI ecosystem to bolster the AI transition and digitalization of domestic companies. LG U+ will also serve as a consulting partner for AWS's AI consulting division, the Generative AI Innovation Center.
Two AI agents will be co-developed under the partnership. One is an enterprise-tailored AI agent to assist businesses with the deployment of AI services, leveraging an in-house small language model derived from ixi-GEN and Amazon Nova, AWS’s foundation model.
Another, known as “customer agent,” will serve to advance the AI Contact Center, a service facility related to customer service or support centers, using AI based on algorithms and AWS platforms.
“Through this collaboration with AWS, we aim to address the pain points of domestic companies struggling with the transition to AI,” Kwon Yong-hyun, executive vice president and head of the corporate division at LG U+, said in a statement.
