LG's, Samsung's washer-dryer sets achieve top ratings by Consumer Reports

Washing machine and dryer sets of LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics have received top ratings in a recent U.S. consumer performance study.LG Electronics' washer and dryer set was ranked No. 1 in both the front-load and high-efficiency (HE) top-load categories in the Best Matching Washer and Dryer Sets of 2025 study by Consumer Reports, according to industry sources Monday.Samsung Electronics also secured the top spot in the top-load agitator washer-dryer set category.Consumer Reports conducted the performance tests on 70 washer-dryer sets available in the United States.The organization said LG Electronics has also received excellent reliability ratings for its front loaders, HE top-loaders and dryers.LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics currently lead the U.S. washer and dryer markets, holding the No. 1 and No. 2 positions, respectively, with a combined market share of nearly 50 percent.Yonhap