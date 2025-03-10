LG's, Samsung's washer-dryer sets achieve top ratings by Consumer Reports
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 09:35
Washing machine and dryer sets of LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics have received top ratings in a recent U.S. consumer performance study.
LG Electronics' washer and dryer set was ranked No. 1 in both the front-load and high-efficiency (HE) top-load categories in the Best Matching Washer and Dryer Sets of 2025 study by Consumer Reports, according to industry sources Monday.
Samsung Electronics also secured the top spot in the top-load agitator washer-dryer set category.
Consumer Reports conducted the performance tests on 70 washer-dryer sets available in the United States.
The organization said LG Electronics has also received excellent reliability ratings for its front loaders, HE top-loaders and dryers.
LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics currently lead the U.S. washer and dryer markets, holding the No. 1 and No. 2 positions, respectively, with a combined market share of nearly 50 percent.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
