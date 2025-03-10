 Hyundai, other firms join lawmaker delegation on Japan visit to discuss hydrogen
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 17:36 Updated: 10 Mar. 2025, 18:39
Hyundai Motor Executive Vice President Lee Hang-soo, second form left, and People Power Party Rep. and Korea-Japan Parliamentarians’ Union Chair Ju Ho-young, seventh from left, pose for a photo outside a hydrogen charging station near Tokyo Tower in Tokyo. [KOREA-JAPAN PARLIAMENTARIANS' UNION]

Hyundai Motor will explore ways to bolster hydrogen infrastructure and the sector's ecosystem during a visit by Korean lawmakers to Tokyo.
 
Five lawmakers of the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union and executives of Korean firms kicked off a visit to Tokyo and Kawasaki in Japan that will run from Monday to Wednesday to discuss collaboration by the two nations in the hydrogen energy field.
 

In a meeting held at the Chamber of the House of Representatives in Tokyo on Monday, the two sides expressed the collective view that hydrogen is a “necessary solution and strategy” in achieving a carbon-neutral society, which requires international collaboration, Hyundai Motor explained in a press release Monday.
 
The present parties agreed to collaborate on the development of an international standard for hydrogen technology, testing the feasibility of an ammonia-cracking process to produce hydrogen and nitrogen while also co-developing hydrogen-producing technologies.
 
People Power Party (PPP) Rep. and Korea-Japan Parliamentarians’ Union Chair Ju Ho-young, alongside PPP Reps. Lee Jong-bae, Park Seong-hoon, Kim So-hee and Park Choong-kwon attended the event.
 
Seven Japanese lawmakers, including former Japanese Prime Minister and Chairman of the Japan-Korea Parliamentarians’ Union Yoshihide Suga, were also in attendance.
 
Hyundai Motor Executive Vice President Lee Hang-soo and Senior Vice President Shin Seung-kyu, along with Global Green Growth Institute Director-General Kim Sang-hyup, H2Korea President and CEO Kim Jae-hong and Japan’s leading hydrogen-related firms joined the meeting.
 
We will be using the event as leverage to maximize synergy between the two nations,” Hyundai said in a press release Monday.

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
