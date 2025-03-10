Legoland plans building workshops, dance zones for World Play Day
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 17:45 Updated: 10 Mar. 2025, 18:00
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
Legoland Korea will create new event zones and host building workshops and performances as part of The Lego Festival, a campaign celebrating World Play Day, as its exclusive host in Asia.
The Lego Festival will run for six weeks from May 3 at the Gangwon theme park in Korea and simultaneously at six other Legoland locations worldwide, Legoland Korea Resort said Monday.
The campaign aims to celebrate the importance of play and promote World Play Day, a day for children and families to play together observed on June 11.
This year’s World Play Day is the second since its founding. The day was established following a United Nations General Assembly resolution last March, led by the Lego Group and the Lego Foundation. The Lego Group, along with Merlin Entertainments, operates Legoland.
Legoland Korea will host Lego-building workshops with Master Model Builders — professionals accredited and hired by the Lego Group — as well as performances and experience zones that feature Lego-themed spaces, events, food and merchandise.
Five new Lego-themed zones, including the Lego Dance Zone, Creativity Zone and Gaming Zone, will be set up throughout the Gangwon park, along with 49 new Lego costumes, 2 million additional Lego bricks, and 42 new Lego models.
“Lego Festival will embody what Legoland is all about — play as a way of life,” Merlin Entertainments CEO Fiona Eastwood said.
“Together with the Lego Group, we’ve created the ultimate way to discover and experience the power of creative play with the hopes of sparking imaginations, social connection, self-expression and learning,” the CEO said.
“Through this festival, Legoland will strive to deliver happiness and joy through play to children and families and create a healthy family play culture in Korea,” said Lee Soon-gyu, divisional director of Legoland Korea Resort.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)