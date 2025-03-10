 SK Telecom members can get 40 percent off at Everland this month
SK Telecom members can get 40 percent off at Everland this month

Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 18:33
SK Telecom offers new discount benefits through partnerships with Everland and Caribbean Bay, Mega MGC Coffee and water bottle brand Jeju Samdasoo. [SK TELECOM]

 
SK Telecom (SKT), one of Korea’s major mobile carriers, announced Monday that it had renewed membership benefits for March,  including a discount of up to 40 percent at the country's largest amusement park, Everland. 
 
Other benefits include discounts of 40 percent at water park Caribbean Bay, up to 20 percent at Mega MGC Coffee stores and up to 10 percent on Jeju Samdasoo's nonlabel water bottles. Up to three companions can receive discounts of 30 percent on amusement park entry. The Mega MGC discount totals 20 percent for VIP subscribers to SKT's loyalty program and 10 percent for Gold and Silver members. Discount coupons for the water bottle can be downloaded from the T Membership online or mobile platform and redeemed on Samdasoo’s official website.
 
The mobile carrier now offers membership deals with 170 brands. 
 

There are also brand discounts specific to certain dates in March.
 
On March 19, members can receive a 6,000 won discount on Goobne Chicken, 50 percent off Domino’s Pizza and 30 percent off Shake Shack through the food delivery app Yogiyo. Additional discounts, including 50 percent off Pizza Hut, will be available on March 26.
 
More details on discount benefits can be found on the T Membership website.

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
