 Sealy to build new mattress plant in Korea, its largest in Asia
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 17:14
This render provided by Sealy Korea shows its plant to be built in Yeoju, Gyeonggi, by 2025. [YONHAP]

U.S.-based bedding manufacturer Tempur Sealy will build in Korea what will be its biggest mattress plant in Asia by next year to meet rising local demand for its products, Sealy Korea said Monday.
 
Sealy Korea has operated a mattress plant in Yeoju, Gyeonggi, since 2016. It plans to shut it down next year when the new plant is completed near the city, the company said in a press release.
 
Construction of the plant is set to begin in June, according to the company.
 
“Sealy Korea is the fastest-growing operation within Sealy globally. The decision to build a new factory in Yeoju reflects our confidence in the market and our employees,” Simon Dyer, chairman and CEO Sealy's Asia-Pacific operations, said in the release.
 
The strategic investment in Korea aims to foster it as a global manufacturing hub for the U.S. company, it said.
 
The company didn't provide the exact time frame for the plant's completion or the investment size.
 
Tempur Sealy has production facilities in the United States, Europe, Australia and China.

Yonhap
