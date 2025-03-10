Both political camps must exercise restraint and await the Constitutional Court’s ruling (KOR)

President Yoon Suk Yeol was released from detention on the afternoon of March 7, 52 days after his arrest. The decision came after prosecutors chose not to appeal the court's ruling to revoke his detention. When Yoon’s legal team first filed the request for his release with the Seoul Central District Court on Feb. 4, few expected such an outcome. As a result, his release has sent political and social shock waves comparable to those caused by his initial arrest.On Jan. 1, in a letter addressed to supporters gathered outside his residence, Yoon declared, “The Republic of Korea is in danger due to internal and external forces seeking to infringe upon our sovereignty and subversive antistate elements.” He went on to vow, “I will fight to the end alongside you to protect this country.” His remarks were widely interpreted as an implicit call for his supporters to obstruct the execution of legal procedures against him. Consequently, speculation has arisen over whether Yoon, now released, will issue provocative messages aimed at galvanizing hardline conservatives ahead of the Constitutional Court’s ruling on his impeachment — or even make a direct appearance at rallies opposing his removal. If such a scenario were to unfold, it would only further inflame the already heightened conflict between the conservative and progressive camps.Fortunately, a presidential office official has indicated that Yoon is likely to refrain from public activities in the lead-up to the court’s ruling, adding that “any statements he makes will be highly restrained.” With the ruling expected to be imminent, we strongly urge President Yoon to avoid public exposure and await the decision with humility.Politicians on both sides of the aisle claim to prioritize the welfare of the people, yet they invariably revert to partisan strife at critical junctures. The Democratic Party, sensing the gravity of the moment, has declared an emergency response, vowing to hold daily caucus meetings until the court’s verdict while encouraging lawmakers to attend rallies in Gwanghwamun. The party has also filed a criminal complaint against Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung for opting not to appeal the court’s decision, warning that if he does not step down voluntarily, they will take “all necessary actions,” including impeachment. But was it not the Democratic Party’s indiscriminate impeachment push that played a role in triggering the martial law crisis? The nation is still grappling with the unresolved impeachments of the prime minister and the Board of Audit and Inspection chief — now, impeaching the prosecutor general as well defies all logic.The People Power Party, too, is taking a hardline stance. Despite the fact that Yoon’s release is not directly linked to the impeachment trial, the party is ramping up pressure on the Constitutional Court, claiming that the “fabricated rebellion conspiracy” has been exposed and demanding the impeachment be dismissed. With tensions escalating between the ruling and opposition parties, even today’s scheduled bipartisan consultative meeting now appears unlikely to yield results — a regrettable development.Meanwhile, the economy is flashing warning signs, and global geopolitical conditions remain treacherous. Yet crucial legislative matters, including a supplementary budget, a special semiconductor law and pension reform, remain stalled in the National Assembly with no resolution in sight. Lawmakers on both sides must set aside their differences and focus on pressing livelihood issues.For the Constitutional Court, this is a time of immense trial. Now more than ever, the justices must remain steadfast in their commitment to the rule of law, ensuring that external pressures do not influence their decision. The nation demands a ruling that will stand the test of conscience and history.윤석열 대통령이 구금된 지 52일 만인 그제 오후에 석방됐다. 검찰이 법원의 윤 대통령 구속취소 결정에 대해 항고를 제기하지 않으면서다. 지난달 4일 윤 대통령 측이 서울중앙지법에 구속취소 신청서를 제출했을 때만 해도 이런 결과를 예상한 사람은 많지 않았다. 그렇기에 윤 대통령의 석방은 그의 구속 못지않게 정치·사회적으로 큰 파장을 일으키고 있다.윤 대통령은 지난 1월 1일 관저 앞에 모인 지지자들에게 편지를 통해 “나라 안팎의 주권침탈 세력과 반국가 세력의 준동으로 지금 대한민국이 위험하다”며 “여러분과 함께 이 나라를 지키기 위해 끝까지 싸울 것”이라고 말했다. 사실상 지지층에 사법당국의 영장 집행을 막아줄 것을 독려한 것이나 마찬가지였다. 이 때문에 일각에선 석방된 윤 대통령이 탄핵 선고를 앞두고 강경 보수층을 자극하는 메시지를 내놓거나, 탄핵 반대 집회에 직접 참석할지 모른다는 얘기가 나온다. 진짜 그런 일이 생기면 가뜩이나 위험 수위로 치닫는 보수-진보 진영 충돌에 기름을 끼얹는 꼴이 될 것이다. 다행히 대통령실 관계자는 “헌법재판소 선고를 앞두고 대통령이 외부 활동은 자제할 것으로 보인다”며 “메시지를 내더라도 매우 절제된 수준이 될 것”이라고 전했다. 헌재의 선고가 임박했다는 관측이 나오는 만큼 윤 대통령은 외부 노출을 피하고 겸손한 자세로 선고를 기다려 주길 간곡히 당부한다.정치권은 입만 열면 민생을 외치지만 고비가 오면 여지없이 정쟁 본능이 튀어나온다. 비상이 걸린 민주당은 헌재 선고가 날 때까지 매일 의원총회를 열고 의원들이 수시로 광화문 집회에 참석하기로 했다. 또 항고를 포기한 심우정 검찰총장을 수사기관에 고발하고 스스로 사퇴하지 않을 경우엔 탄핵을 포함해 모든 조치를 취하겠다고 발표했다. 비상계엄 사태의 한 요인으로 작용한 게 민주당의 무차별적 탄핵 공세 아니었나. 국무총리·감사원장 등의 탄핵도 아직 수습이 안 됐는데 또다시 검찰총장을 탄핵한다는 건 어불성설이다.국민의힘도 강경 일변도다. 이번 구속취소는 탄핵심판과 직접 관련이 없는데도 국민의힘은 헌재를 향해 “사기 내란몰이가 드러났다”며 탄핵을 기각하라고 압력을 넣고 있다. 여야 분위기가 험악해지는 바람에 오늘 열릴 예정인 여야 국정협의회도 전망이 어두워졌다. 딱한 노릇이다. 경제엔 빨간불이 켜졌고 국제정세는 험난한데 추경·반도체특별법·국민연금개혁 등 주요 현안들은 국회에서 언제 통과될지 감감무소식이다. 아무쪼록 여야는 자중하고 산적한 민생 현안부터 챙겨야 한다.헌재엔 큰 시련의 계절이다. 이럴 때일수록 헌법재판관들은 외부의 압력에 흔들림 없이 법리에 따라 공정한 결론을 내려 주길 기대한다. 양심과 역사에 비춰 부끄럽지 않은 결정이 필요하다.