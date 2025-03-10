The diffusion of civilization (KOR)

The tale of “Kongjwi and Patjwi” is often referred to as the “Korean Cinderella” story. The resemblance between the two stories is striking: A kind and beautiful commoner, cruelly mistreated by her stepmother and stepsister, ultimately rises in status with the aid of supernatural forces. Both narratives share the familiar motif of a lost slipper leading to poetic justice. One key difference, however, is that in Kongjwi and Patjwi, the protagonist — wrongfully killed after her marriage — returns to exact revenge on her tormentors. But how could a Joseon-era folktale bear such a remarkable resemblance to the Cinderella stories that emerged in 17th-century Italy and France?Recent studies on ancient Greek hero narratives reveal that the Cinderella motif traces back to classical Greek folklore. The earliest known version appears in accounts by Herodotus and Strabo, who recorded the tale of Rhodopis, or “Red Cheeks.” According to the story, a Greek slave girl living in Naukratis, a Hellenic trading colony on the Nile, was bathing when an eagle swooped down and snatched one of her slippers, only to drop it onto the lap of the Pharaoh in Memphis. Captivated by both the beauty of the slipper and the mysterious nature of its arrival, the king ordered a search for its owner — and ultimately made her his queen.Curiously, a similar story appears in “One Thousand and One Nights,” and a comparable folktale, “Mah Pishuni,” has been passed down in Iran. This narrative made its way to China by the ninth century, where it evolved into the story of “Ye Xian,” in which a golden slipper is lost at a festival. In Vietnam, the tale of “Tam and Cam” follows an almost identical plotline to “Kongjwi and Patjwi.”Who would have imagined that the East Asian preference for small feet could have roots in ancient Greece? Or that Aphrodite, in a playful act of eroticism, once struck the pastoral god Pan with a slipper — an image that now seems strangely intertwined with the themes of Kongjwi and Patjwi? The diffusion of civilization transcends both time and geography, seamlessly weaving itself into the fabric of our daily lives. But as we absorb the influences of global culture today, one must ask: Are the values we embrace truly worthy of preservation?콩쥐팥쥐전은 서양에서는 ‘코리안 신데렐라’로 알려져 있다. 내용이 놀라울 만큼 흡사한데, 착하고 아름다운 평민 여성이 계모와 의붓자매에게 학대받다가 초자연적인 도움으로 잃어버린 신발을 찾아 신분이 상승하고 권선징악하는 구조를 두 이야기는 공유한다. 콩쥐팥쥐전에서 결혼 후 억울하게 죽은 콩쥐가 환생해 팥쥐와 계모에게 복수한다는 차이는 있다. 조선시대 구전설화가 17세기 이탈리아와 프랑스의 신데렐라 이야기와 무슨 관련이 있을까?최근 고대 그리스 영웅 서사를 연구하면서, 신데렐라 모티프의 가장 오래된 형태가 고대 그리스 민담에서 비롯되었음을 알게 되었다. 헤로도토스와 스트라본이 기록한 로도피스(Rhodopis, 붉은 볼) 이야기다. 나일강의 그리스 무역도시 나우크라티스(Naukratis)에 살던 그리스 노예 소녀가 목욕할 때 독수리가 그녀의 신발 한 짝을 낚아채 멤피스의 파라오 무릎 위에 떨어뜨린다. 왕은 신발의 아름다움과 기이한 사건에 매료돼 신발의 주인을 찾으라고 명령했고, 결국 그녀를 찾아 왕비로 맞이한다.흥미롭게도 천일야화 속에도 비슷한 이야기가 등장하며, 이란의 전래동화 ‘마피슈니’ 역시 유사하다. 이 이야기는 중동을 거쳐 9세기 중국으로 전파돼 황금 슬리퍼를 축제에서 잃어버리는 예시엔(葉限) 이야기로 변형되었다. 베트남의 ‘땀과 깜(Tấm Cám)’ 이야기는 콩쥐팥쥐전과 줄거리가 거의 동일하다.작은 발을 선호하는 동양적 집착이 결국 고대 그리스에서 유래했다는 사실을, 또 아프로디테가 슬리퍼로 목축의 신인 판을 때리는 가벼운 에로티시즘(사진)이 콩쥐 이야기와 깊은 관련이 있다는 사실을 누가 예상이나 했을까? 문명의 전파는 시공을 넘나들며 우리의 삶으로 스며든다. 지금 우리에게 스며드는 세계 문명은 과연 바른 가치를 지니고 있는 것일까?