산후우울증 여성의 뇌 부피 증가 발견

Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 08:12
Women With Postpartum Depression Experienced Brain Changes During Pregnancy, Study Finds
Postpartum depression affects about 1 in every 7 women who give birth, but little is known about what happens in the brains of pregnant women who experience it. A new study begins to shed some light.
Researchers scanned the brains of dozens of women in the weeks before and after childbirth and found that two brain areas involved in the processing and control of emotions increased in size in women who developed symptoms of postpartum depression.
The results, published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, constitute some of the first evidence that postpartum depression is associated with changes in the brain during pregnancy.
Researchers found that women with symptoms of depression in the first month after giving birth also had increases in the volume of their amygdala, a brain area that plays a key role in emotional processing. Women who rated their childbirth experience as difficult or stressful — a perception that is often associated with postpartum depression — also showed increases in the volume of the hippocampus, a brain area that helps regulate emotions.
“This is really the first step in trying to understand how does the brain change in people who have a normal course of pregnancy and then those who experience perinatal depression, and what can we do about it,” said Dr. Sheila Shanmugan, an assistant professor of psychiatry, obstetrics-gynecology and radiology at the University of Pennsylvania who was not involved in the study.
The study was conducted in Madrid by a team that has led efforts to document the effects of pregnancy on the brain. It is part of a growing body of research that has found that certain brain networks, especially those involved in social and emotional processing, shrink during pregnancy, possibly undergoing a fine-tuning process in preparation for parenting. Such changes correspond with surges in pregnancy hormones, especially estrogen, and some last at least two years after childbirth, researchers have found.
The study authors and other researchers said it was not clear whether the increased volume in the amygdala and hippocampus drove depressive symptoms and perceptions of stress during childbirth or whether the brain changes were occurring in response to the symptoms and stressors. It was also unclear from the brain scans why some women seemed to be more vulnerable to these symptoms than others.
산후우울증 여성의 뇌 부피 증가 발견
출산 여성 7명 중 1명은 산후우울증을 경험하지만, 이로 인해 임산부의 뇌에 어떤 변화가 일어나는지는 대해 아직 확실히 밝혀진 것은 없다. 최근 나온 한 연구 결과는 약간의 실마리를 제공한다.
출산 전후 수주 동안 수십 명의 여성의 뇌를 스캔한 결과 산후우울증 증상을 경험한 여성들에서 감정 처리와 조절을 담당하는 두 개의 뇌 영역이 커진 것으로 나타났다.
이 연구 결과는 수요일(3월 5일) 과학저널 ‘사이언스 어드밴시스’에 발표됐다. 산후우울증이 임신 중 뇌 변화와 관련이 있다는 근거를 제시하는 거의 첫 연구라고 할 수 있다.
연구진은 출산 후 첫 한 달 동안 우울증 증상을 보인 여성에게서 편도체(감정 처리를 담당하는 뇌 영역)의 부피가 증가했다는 사실을 확인했다. 또 출산 경험을 어렵거나 스트레스가 심했다고 한 여성들의 경우 감정을 조절하는 해마의 부피도 증가했다. 출산을 특히 어렵다고 느끼거나 스트레스 증가는 산후우울증과 밀접하게 연결돼 있다.
펜실베이니아대 정신과·산부인과·영상의학과 조교수인 실라 샨무간 박사는 “정상적인 임신 과정을 겪은 여성과 산전·후우울증을 경험한 여성의 뇌가 어떻게 변하는 지를 이해하고, 이를 어떻게 해결할 수 있을지 탐구한 첫걸음”이라고 말했다. 샨무간 박사는 이 연구에 직접 참여하진 않았다.
이번 연구는 스페인 마드리드에서 진행됐다. 이 연구팀은 그동안 임신이 뇌에 미치는 영향을 기록하는 데 앞장서왔다. 임신 기간 특정한 뇌 네트워크, 특히 사회적, 감정적 처리를 담당하는 영역이 축소되는 경향이 있으며, 이는 양육에 대비하기 위한 일종의 세밀한 조정 과정일 수 있다는 연구 결과가 축적되는 중이다. 이러한 변화가 임신 호르몬, 특히 에스트로겐 급증과 관련이 있으며, 어떤 변화는 출산 뒤 최소 2년 동안 지속된다고 연구진은 밝혔다.
연구진과 다른 전문가들은 편도체와 해마의 부피 증가가 우울증 증상과 출산 스트레스 인식의 원인이 되는지, 아니면 이러한 증상과 스트레스 요인에 대한 반응으로 뇌에 변화가 생기는 것인지 명확하지 않다고 설명했다. 또 왜 일부 여성이 이러한 증상에 더 취약한지는 뇌 스캔만으로는 알 수 없다고 덧붙였다.
