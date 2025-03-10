New boy band Close Your Eyes to debut next month

Dreamcatcher members to start new activities after leaving agency in March

Boy band Highlight teases new album release at fan event over weekend

ITZY’s Yeji hold press conference for first solo EP 'Air' — in pictures

Related Stories

Highlight return with new album 'Switch On' after 16-month hiatus

Highlight celebrates reclaiming its name Beast during concert 'Lights Go On, Again'

Boy band Highlight reclaims rights to its original name, Beast

Highlight to hold 'Welcome to the High-Mart' fan concerts in Seoul this March

Boy band Highlight to release its first full-length album on March 21