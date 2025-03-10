Boy band Highlight teases new album release at fan event over weekend
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 16:58
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band Highlight will release its new album on April 28, the band members announced during a fan event held over the weekend.
The band held fan event, "Welcome to the High-Mart," on Saturday and Sunday at the Jamsil Indoor Arena in southern Seoul. Known as a fancon, the event was a mashup of a meet and greet and concert where half the duration goes to talking and playing games with fans and the rest is allocated to singing and other performances.
Highlight members unveiled the news of the new music at the end of the event. The new album will be released on April 28, but a track will be prereleased as a teaser to the whole album on April 16.
The band also teased two tracks from the album. The prerelease track will be an emotional track, compared to the upbeat hip-hop vibe of the lead track.
The album comes a year after its fifth EP "Switch On" released last March.
Highlight debuted in March 2017 with members of boy band Beast who could not use the band's name when they left their previous agency Cube Entertainment.
