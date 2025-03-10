Boy band NTX promises catchier songs with new release 'Over Track'
Boy band NTX released its second full-length album "Over Track" on Monday at noon with the aim of making people listen to its songs "more than twice."
"We wanted to make a song that's not just a fleeting melody but something that people listen to more than twice across Korea," Yunhyeok told reporters during a showcase held Monday in western Seoul prior to the release of the album.
"We realized that in order to make our name more known to everyone, we have to make our song easy and catchy," he said. "The easier the song, the easier it is for people. So, we tried to make everything easy — the melody, the dance and just our overall vibe on the stage."
"Over Track" comes as the band's first new full-length album in a year and three months since "Odd Hour" (2023) in which the band opted for a stronger, hip-hop vibe. The turn to a brighter side with "Over Track" and its lead track "Over N Over" is an attempt for the octet to go with the casual, laid-back trend that's been dominating K-pop during the past couple of years.
"We thought hard about how we could approach the public more and so we decided to try something a little different from our usual colors," Rawhyun said. "We usually produce our own songs, so we hesitated a little at first to receive songs from others, but we worked with producers from YG Entertainment and they helped us greatly."
NTX debuted in 2021 with its EP “Full of Lovescapes.” The band currently consists of eight members — Hyeongjin, Yunhyeok, Xiha, Changhun, Hojun, Rawhyun, Eunho and Seungwon — after former members Jiseong joined another band named TAN in 2022 and Kihyun quit the same year.
"We put so much effort into this album," Hyeongjin said. "We tried hard for the music video, the practice and the music. We'll keep on trying harder, so please stay tuned for more."
