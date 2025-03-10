 Dreamcatcher members to start new activities after leaving agency in March
Dreamcatcher members to start new activities after leaving agency in March

Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 16:53
Girl group Dreamcatcher during its concert in Macau on March 2 [DREAMCATCHER COMPANY]

Members of girl group Dreamcatcher will start separate activities after members Handong, Dami and Gahyeon's contracts end, agency Dreamcatcher Company said Monday.
 
The three members' contracts finish on March 31 but the members will not be renewing, the company said.
 

Related Article

 
"After long and hard talks, we have decided to respect the differences in ideas with Handong, Dami and Gahyeon and not renew the exclusive contracts with the members," Dreamcatcher Company said in a press release.
 
"Our time together comes to an end, but they have decided to continue their activities as Dreamcatcher based on their deep sense of love and trust for the group."
 
The remaining members JiU, SuA and Yoohyeon will form a trio unit by themselves and member Siyeon will start a band, according to Dreamcatcher Company.
 
Further details were not shared on Monday.
 
"We hope you will look forward to the new unit, band and the activities that Handong, Dami and Gahyeon will be showing in the future," the agency said.
 
Dreamcatcher debuted in 2017 with a dark-fantasy dystopia theme unique in K-pop and released songs like "Chase Me" (2017), "Full Moon" (2018), "Deja Vu" (2019), "Scream" (2020), "Odd Eye" (2021) "Maison" (2022), "Vision" (2022) and "Bon voyage."

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
