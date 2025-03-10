EXO's Xiumin puts out second solo EP 'Interview X'

Boy group EXO member Xiumin put out his second solo EP, titled "Interview X," on Monday, his agency, INB100, said.Including lead track "Whee!," the album has six tracks that also include "Can't Help Myself," "Make You Lala" and "Switch Off.""Whee!" is a UK garage-inspired dance track that blends synthesizers with Xiumin's vocals, delivering a trendy yet sophisticated sound."The album's title 'Interview X' means discovering the hidden aspects of Xiumin," the singer said in a release. "Through this album, I wanted to showcase not only myself but also the musicality I pursue."He will hold fan concerts in six Asian cities, starting in Seoul on March 22.Yonhap