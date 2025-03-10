ITZY’s Yeji hold press conference for first solo EP 'Air' — in pictures

Yeji poses for photos during a press conference held on March 10 at the Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel in Songpa District, southern Seoul for the release of her first EP “Air.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
ITZY’s Yeji held a press conference on Monday at the Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel in Songpa District, southern Seoul, to celebrate the release of her first solo album.
The EP "Air" features the title
track “Air,” for which Yeji contributed to the lyrics. Other tracks include “Invasion,” “Can’t Slow Me, No” and “258.”
During the press conference, Yeji posed for photos and shared her excitement about being the first member of ITZY to release music as a solo artist.
“I still feel the same excitement as when I debuted. I’m always excited and I find this fascinating,” Yeji told reporters.
"The more love I receive from my fans, the more I feel this pressure and this drive to keep pushing myself to do better every time," Yeji added. “I hope that after listening to my music, people can say, ‘as expected from Yeji.’”
Yeji’s first EP was officially released on March 10 at 6 p.m.
Here is a selection of photos from the event, capturing Yeji as she posed for the cameras and answered questions from reporters.
Yeji poses for photos during a press conference held on March 10 at the Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel in Songpa District, southern Seoul for the release of her first EP “Air.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Yeji poses for photos during a press conference held on March 10 at the Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel in Songpa District, southern Seoul for the release of her first EP “Air.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Yeji poses for photos during a press conference held on March 10 at the Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel in Songpa District, southern Seoul for the release of her first EP “Air.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Yeji poses for photos during a press conference held on March 10 at the Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel in Songpa District, southern Seoul for the release of her first EP “Air.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Yeji poses for photos during a press conference held on March 10 at the Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel in Songpa District, southern Seoul for the release of her first EP “Air.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Yeji poses for photos during a press conference held on March 10 at the Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel in Songpa District, southern Seoul for the release of her first EP “Air.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Yeji poses for photos during a press conference held on March 10 at the Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel in Songpa District, southern Seoul for the release of her first EP “Air.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Yeji shows the key points of the choreography for the lead track “Air” during a press conference held on March 10 at the Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel in Songpa District, southern Seoul for the release of her first EP “Air.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Yeji shows the key points of the choreography for the lead track “Air” during a press conference held on March 10 at the Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel in Songpa District, southern Seoul for the release of her first EP “Air.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Yeji answers reporters’ questions during a press conference held on March 10 at the Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel in Songpa District, southern Seoul for the release of her first EP “Air.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Yeji answers reporters’ questions during a press conference held on March 10 at the Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel in Songpa District, southern Seoul for the release of her first EP “Air.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Yeji answers reporters’ questions during a press conference held on March 10 at the Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel in Songpa District, southern Seoul for the release of her first EP “Air.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Yeji answers reporters’ questions during a press conference held on March 10 at the Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel in Songpa District, southern Seoul for the release of her first EP “Air.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Yeji answers reporters’ questions during a press conference held on March 10 at the Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel in Songpa District, southern Seoul for the release of her first EP “Air.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Yeji answers reporters’ questions during a press conference held on March 10 at the Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel in Songpa District, southern Seoul for the release of her first EP “Air.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Yeji answers reporters’ questions during a press conference held on March 10 at the Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel in Songpa District, southern Seoul for the release of her first EP “Air.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Yeji answers reporters’ questions during a press conference held on March 10 at the Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel in Songpa District, southern Seoul for the release of her first EP “Air.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Yeji answers reporters’ questions during a press conference held on March 10 at the Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel in Songpa District, southern Seoul for the release of her first EP “Air.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Yeji answers reporters’ questions during a press conference held on March 10 at the Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel in Songpa District, southern Seoul for the release of her first EP “Air.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)