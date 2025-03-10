New boy band Close Your Eyes to debut next month

Dreamcatcher members to start new activities after leaving agency in March

Boy band Highlight teases new album release at fan event over weekend

ITZY’s Yeji hold press conference for first solo EP 'Air' — in pictures

Related Stories

ITZY’s Yeji to take to the solo skies with 'AIR' EP

ITZY’s ‘Wannabe’ music video surpasses 300 million views

ITZY wants you to believe in yourself with new EP 'Cheshire'

ITZY to release new Japanese single 'Algorhythm' next month

Girl group ITZY releases track list for upcoming EP 'Guess Who'