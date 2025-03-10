Immersive 'Übermensch' exhibition lets G-Dragon fans step into artist's creative world
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 18:01 Updated: 10 Mar. 2025, 18:03
With thousands of fans left empty-handed after tickets to K-pop superstar G-Dragon’s first solo concert in eight years sold out in an instant, an alternative experience has emerged: a high-tech, immersive exhibition dedicated to the artist's creative world. Titled "G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Übermensch," the exhibition — running until March 19 — offers an in-depth exploration of the themes behind the artist's third full-length album, "Übermensch." Combining cutting-edge media technology with the artist’s signature aesthetics, the exhibition invites visitors to step into G-Dragon’s artistic vision in ways that go beyond the traditional concert stage.
At the heart of the exhibition is the "Daisy Garden," a striking installation featuring an oversized daisy, the emblem of G-Dragon’s fashion label, Peaceminusone. Situated on the fifth floor of The Hyundai Seoul, the display integrates natural elements, such as trees and plants, creating a tranquil setting amid the bustling retail environment.
The daisy motif extends beyond the installation itself, appearing throughout the space in the form of exclusive merchandise, including light sticks, hoodies and photo cards. Unlike the glitzy spectacle of a concert, the "Daisy Garden" embodies the flower’s symbolism — peace, hope and understated affection — offering a reflective space where fans can connect with the artist in a more intimate way.
An interactive message wall, standing among the floral displays, allows visitors to leave messages for G-Dragon, which according to the event organizer Creative Mut, will later be delivered directly to the artist. A large screen behind the installation plays a continuous loop of G-Dragon’s personal greetings as well as the music video for the lead track "Too Bad (featuring Anderson.Paak)," creating a virtual dialogue between the star and the audience.
Beyond the garden, the exhibition’s "Media Tech" zone transports visitors into a fully immersive experience powered by advanced digital technology. Holographic projections showcase dynamic performances of G-Dragon’s latest songs, allowing fans to witness his signature choreography in a vivid, futuristic format.
Visitors can also don special goggles to experience an augmented-reality (AR) concert, bringing a holographic G-Dragon to life before their eyes. The surrounding visuals, designed with meticulous detail, include clouds and lighting schemes that align with the aesthetic of "Übermensch."
There's also a section where fans can take a selfie with the star. Though the superstar can't be at the exhibit in real life, he'll be there for 11 straight days as a hologram — giving fans a chance to pose alongside the star. Another interactive space recreates the music video set for "Too Bad (feat. Anderson .Paak)," offering a rare opportunity to step into the visual world of the album.
The exhibition is free to those who have registered in advance. However, demand was so high that all available slots were filled within days, leaving many hopeful attendees unable to secure entry. Organizers have yet to announce whether the event will be extended.
G-Dragon will hold concerts on March 29 and 30 at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi, as part of his “Übermensch” tour. These two shows will kick off his first world tour since 2017, a significant milestone for fans who have waited nearly a decade for his comeback.
