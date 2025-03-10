 Immersive 'Übermensch' exhibition lets G-Dragon fans step into artist's creative world
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Immersive 'Übermensch' exhibition lets G-Dragon fans step into artist's creative world

Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 18:01 Updated: 10 Mar. 2025, 18:03
A visitor takes a picture of an immersive photo screen that allows visitors to take pictures with G-Dragon at the special media exhibition to celebrate album ″Übermensch,″ taking place from March 9 through March 19 at The Hyundai Seoul department store in western Seoul. [HYUNDAI DEPARTMENT STORE GROUP]

A visitor takes a picture of an immersive photo screen that allows visitors to take pictures with G-Dragon at the special media exhibition to celebrate album ″Übermensch,″ taking place from March 9 through March 19 at The Hyundai Seoul department store in western Seoul. [HYUNDAI DEPARTMENT STORE GROUP]

 
With thousands of fans left empty-handed after tickets to K-pop superstar G-Dragon’s first solo concert in eight years sold out in an instant, an alternative experience has emerged: a high-tech, immersive exhibition dedicated to the artist's creative world. Titled "G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Übermensch," the exhibition — running until March 19 — offers an in-depth exploration of the themes behind the artist's third full-length album, "Übermensch." Combining cutting-edge media technology with the artist’s signature aesthetics, the exhibition invites visitors to step into G-Dragon’s artistic vision in ways that go beyond the traditional concert stage.
 
At the heart of the exhibition is the "Daisy Garden," a striking installation featuring an oversized daisy, the emblem of G-Dragon’s fashion label, Peaceminusone. Situated on the fifth floor of The Hyundai Seoul, the display integrates natural elements, such as trees and plants, creating a tranquil setting amid the bustling retail environment.
 
 

Related Article

 
The daisy motif extends beyond the installation itself, appearing throughout the space in the form of exclusive merchandise, including light sticks, hoodies and photo cards. Unlike the glitzy spectacle of a concert, the "Daisy Garden" embodies the flower’s symbolism — peace, hope and understated affection — offering a reflective space where fans can connect with the artist in a more intimate way.
 
Visitors are at the “Daisy Garden” event space at the special media exhibition to celebrate album “Übermensch,″ taking place from March 9 through March 19 at The Hyundai Seoul department store in western Seoul. [CREATIVE MUT]

Visitors are at the “Daisy Garden” event space at the special media exhibition to celebrate album “Übermensch,″ taking place from March 9 through March 19 at The Hyundai Seoul department store in western Seoul. [CREATIVE MUT]

“Daisy Garden” event space at the special media exhibition to celebrate album “Übermensch,″ taking place from March 9 through March 19 at The Hyundai Seoul department store in western Seoul. [CREATIVE MUT]

“Daisy Garden” event space at the special media exhibition to celebrate album “Übermensch,″ taking place from March 9 through March 19 at The Hyundai Seoul department store in western Seoul. [CREATIVE MUT]

 
An interactive message wall, standing among the floral displays, allows visitors to leave messages for G-Dragon, which according to the event organizer Creative Mut, will later be delivered directly to the artist. A large screen behind the installation plays a continuous loop of G-Dragon’s personal greetings as well as the music video for the lead track "Too Bad (featuring Anderson.Paak)," creating a virtual dialogue between the star and the audience. 
 
The interactive photo wall displaying fans' messages to G-Dragon is installed at a special exhibition, themed around K-pop icon G-Dragon's third full-length album “Übermensch,″ taking place from March 9 through March 19 at The Hyundai Seoul department store in western Seoul [CREATIVE MUT]

The interactive photo wall displaying fans' messages to G-Dragon is installed at a special exhibition, themed around K-pop icon G-Dragon's third full-length album “Übermensch,″ taking place from March 9 through March 19 at The Hyundai Seoul department store in western Seoul [CREATIVE MUT]

 
Beyond the garden, the exhibition’s "Media Tech" zone transports visitors into a fully immersive experience powered by advanced digital technology. Holographic projections showcase dynamic performances of G-Dragon’s latest songs, allowing fans to witness his signature choreography in a vivid, futuristic format. 
 
Visitors can also don special goggles to experience an augmented-reality (AR) concert, bringing a holographic G-Dragon to life before their eyes. The surrounding visuals, designed with meticulous detail, include clouds and lighting schemes that align with the aesthetic of "Übermensch." 
 
 
Visitors watch a 3-D holographic performance of G-Dragon at the ″Media Tech Zone″ at the special exhibition, themed around his third full-length album, “Übermensch,” taking place from March 9 through March 19 at The Hyundai Seoul department store in western Seoul. [CREATIVE MUT]

Visitors watch a 3-D holographic performance of G-Dragon at the ″Media Tech Zone″ at the special exhibition, themed around his third full-length album, “Übermensch,” taking place from March 9 through March 19 at The Hyundai Seoul department store in western Seoul. [CREATIVE MUT]

Visitors take photos at the gallery of the special media exhibition to celebrate album ″Übermensch,″ taking place from March 9 through March 19 at The Hyundai Seoul department store in western Seoul. [HYUNDAI DEPARTMENT STORE GROUP]

Visitors take photos at the gallery of the special media exhibition to celebrate album ″Übermensch,″ taking place from March 9 through March 19 at The Hyundai Seoul department store in western Seoul. [HYUNDAI DEPARTMENT STORE GROUP]

 
There's also a section where fans can take a selfie with the star. Though the superstar can't be at the exhibit in real life, he'll be there for 11 straight days as a hologram — giving fans a chance to pose alongside the star. Another interactive space recreates the music video set for "Too Bad (feat. Anderson .Paak)," offering a rare opportunity to step into the visual world of the album.
 
A photo gallery themed around G-Dragon's third full-length album “Übermensch″ at the special media exhibition of the same name, taking place from March 9 through March 19 at The Hyundai Seoul department store in western Seoul [CREATIVE MUT]

A photo gallery themed around G-Dragon's third full-length album “Übermensch″ at the special media exhibition of the same name, taking place from March 9 through March 19 at The Hyundai Seoul department store in western Seoul [CREATIVE MUT]

A photo zone themed around the music video of G-Dragon's “Too Bad (feat. Anderson .Paak), the lead track of his third full-length album “Übermensch″ is installed at the special media exhibition of the same name, taking place from March 9 through March 19 at The Hyundai Seoul department store in western Seoul. [CREATIVE MUT]

A photo zone themed around the music video of G-Dragon's “Too Bad (feat. Anderson .Paak), the lead track of his third full-length album “Übermensch″ is installed at the special media exhibition of the same name, taking place from March 9 through March 19 at The Hyundai Seoul department store in western Seoul. [CREATIVE MUT]

A photo zone themed around G-Dragon's third full-length album “Übermensch″ is installed at the special media exhibition of the same name, taking place from March 9 through March 19 at The Hyundai Seoul department store in western Seoul. [CREATIVE MUT]

A photo zone themed around G-Dragon's third full-length album “Übermensch″ is installed at the special media exhibition of the same name, taking place from March 9 through March 19 at The Hyundai Seoul department store in western Seoul. [CREATIVE MUT]

 
The exhibition is free to those who have registered in advance. However, demand was so high that all available slots were filled within days, leaving many hopeful attendees unable to secure entry. Organizers have yet to announce whether the event will be extended.
 
G-Dragon will hold concerts on March 29 and 30 at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi, as part of his “Übermensch” tour. These two shows will kick off his first world tour since 2017, a significant milestone for fans who have waited nearly a decade for his comeback.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Übermensch G-Dragon

More in K-pop

ITZY’s Yeji hold press conference for first solo EP 'Air' — in pictures

Immersive 'Übermensch' exhibition lets G-Dragon fans step into artist's creative world

Boy band Highlight teases new album release at fan event over weekend

Dreamcatcher members to start new activities after leaving agency in March

New boy band Close Your Eyes to debut next month

Related Stories

G-Dragon tickets sell out in record time

G-Dragon announces world tour for new album 'Übermensch'

G-Dragon, TV producer Kim Tae-ho working on new short reality series: JTBC

Additional restricted view tickets for G-Dragon concerts to go on sale this week

G-Dragon reveals relationship status in teaser video for MBC reality show 'Good Day'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)