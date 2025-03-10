New boy band Close Your Eyes to debut next month
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 16:46
New boy band Close Your Eyes will make its debut on April 2 as the latest addition to K-pop's talented audition-made group roster.
The band was put together through cable channel JTBC's audition program "Project 7" (2024), after two months of fierce competition held October to December last year.
The seven members — Majingxiang, Sakurada Kenshin, Jeon Min-wook, Seo Kyoung-bae, Song Seung-ho, Jang Yeo-jun and Kim Sung-min — won their spots in the winning band after competing among 100 trainees from diverse backgrounds.
As Close Your Eyes, the band will release its first EP "Eternalt" next month. The "T" in the title of the album symbolizes "Time," and means that the band will spend eternity with the fans.
Close Your Eyes means that the boy band will present high-quality performances that are accompanied by music that's just as convincing when people close their eyes and that they will show growth with every blink of an eye, according to the band's agency Uncore.
Uncore is a newly founded music label under SLL, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, that produced Neflix’s “Culinary Class Wars” (2024) and JTBC’s “The Tale of Lady Ok" (2024).
In collaboration with YG Plus, the music label will focus on developing K-pop idol artists, along with music production, distribution and performances.
SLL will handle the debut and global activities of the seven-member boy group selected during the show's finale. YG Plus will spearhead various businesses leveraging the show's intellectual property, including the investment and distribution of the rookie band's music.
