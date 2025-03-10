 NiziU to release 2nd Korean single 'Love Line' on March 31
NiziU to release 2nd Korean single 'Love Line' on March 31

Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 15:11
An image from a teaser clip of girl group NiziU's upcoming Korean single ″Love Line″ [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group NiziU will release its second Korean single “Love Line” on March 31, its agency JYP Entertainment said Monday.  
 
The single will be the group’s first Korean project since its Korean debut single “Press Play,” released in October 2023.
 

Details of the upcoming track will be released at a later date, according to the agency.
 
NiziU first debuted in 2020 in Japan as part of JYP Entertainment's “Globalization by Localization” project, which aims to localize the K-pop system in overseas markets. The group was formed through a joint audition program, “Nizi Project,” with Sony Music Entertainment in June 2020.

The all-Japanese group consists of nine members: Mako, Rio, Maya, Riku, Ayaka, Mayuka, Rima, Miihi and Nina.

 
The group is scheduled to kick off tours in September, dubbed “NiziU Live with U 2025” and “NiziU Live with U 2026.” The tours will run through until next year. Specific dates have not yet been announced.

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
tags JYP Entertainment NiziU

