Red Velvet's Seulgi releases new album 'Accidentally On Purpose'

Seulgi of K-pop girl group Red Velvet is back with a new solo album, "Accidentally On Purpose," her agency said Monday."Accidentally On Purpose" consists of six tracks, including the lead track, "Baby, Not Baby." The EP marks the singer's first solo release in over two years since she made her solo debut with the first EP, "28 Reasons," in October 2022."Baby, Not Baby" is a pop dance song with a dramatic melodic progression, featuring a funky bass line and an energetic electric guitar performance, according to SM Entertainment.Introducing the album, Seulgi shared in a release: "It was fun to explore looks and concepts that contrast with what I've shown in Red Velvet. The character I portray in this album is a mischievous troublemaker who engages in all sorts of eccentric antics."She also expressed her hopes for more musical projects this year."As I started 2025 by showing a new side of myself through this solo album, I hope it will be a year where I can showcase a lot of good content in the future. Personally, I want to take a lot of [music] lessons and improve myself."Yonhap