 Red Velvet's Seulgi releases new album 'Accidentally On Purpose'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Red Velvet's Seulgi releases new album 'Accidentally On Purpose'

Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 13:52
Red Velvet's Seulgi [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Red Velvet's Seulgi [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Seulgi of K-pop girl group Red Velvet is back with a new solo album, "Accidentally On Purpose," her agency said Monday.
 
"Accidentally On Purpose" consists of six tracks, including the lead track, "Baby, Not Baby." The EP marks the singer's first solo release in over two years since she made her solo debut with the first EP, "28 Reasons," in October 2022.
 

Related Article

 
"Baby, Not Baby" is a pop dance song with a dramatic melodic progression, featuring a funky bass line and an energetic electric guitar performance, according to SM Entertainment.
 
Introducing the album, Seulgi shared in a release: "It was fun to explore looks and concepts that contrast with what I've shown in Red Velvet. The character I portray in this album is a mischievous troublemaker who engages in all sorts of eccentric antics."
 
She also expressed her hopes for more musical projects this year.
 
"As I started 2025 by showing a new side of myself through this solo album, I hope it will be a year where I can showcase a lot of good content in the future. Personally, I want to take a lot of [music] lessons and improve myself." 
 
Yonhap
tags red velvet

More in K-pop

Seventeen subunit Hoshi X Woozi to release first single 'BEAM'

Boy band NTX promises catchier songs with new release 'Over Track'

NiziU to release 2nd Korean single 'Love Line' on March 31

SHINee announce concert series to begin in May

EXO's Xiumin puts out second solo EP 'Interview X'

Related Stories

Feel their rhythm

Red Velvet’s 10th-anniversary concert film to be released Feb. 5

Red Velvet tops iTunes Top Albums charts in 50 nations

Joy to become second member of Red Velvet to make solo debut

Red Velvet's Seulgi to release new solo EP 'Accidentally On Purpose'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)