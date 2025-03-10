 SHINee announce concert series to begin in May
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 13:53 Updated: 10 Mar. 2025, 14:22
SHINee performs hits such as ″Clue + Note″ (2012), ″Lucifer″ (2010) and ″Ring Ding Dong″ (2009) during its 16th debut anniversary concert on May 25, 2024. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

All four members of the K-pop boy band SHINee are getting together once again for their seventh concert series "SHINee World Ⅶ [E.S.S.A.Y] (Every Stage Shines Around You)" in May. 
 
The concerts will take place over three days, from May 23 to 25, at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul. The upcoming concert is to celebrate the boy band's 17th debut anniversary, which falls on May 25. 
 

Tickets for the concerts will be available through Melon Ticket, with fan club presales opening on March 18 at 8 p.m., followed by general sales on March 20 at 8 p.m.  
 
SHINee debuted with five members, Taemin, Jonghyun, Minho, Onew and Key under SM Entertainment in 2008. Hit songs include “Ring Ding Dong” (2009). “Lucifer” (2010) and “View” (2015). Founding member Jonghyun died in December 2017.

BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
