 Seventeen subunit Hoshi X Woozi to release first single 'BEAM'
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 15:48
Teaser image for Hoshi X Woozi's debut single "BEAM" [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Hoshi X Woozi, a subunit of boy band Seventeen, is set to release its first single “BEAM” at 6 p.m. on Monday.
 
Ahead of the subunit’s debut, agency Pledis Entertainment revealed a written interview by the members the same day.
 

“BEAM” is comprised of three songs: the lead track “96ers,” “Pinocchio” featuring singer So!YoON! and “Stupid Idiot.”
 
“96ers” refers to how both Hoshi and Woozi are friends born in the same year, 1996. In the written interview, Hoshi describes it as a song that “best represents” the duo.
 
“Woozi and I have always been close since we were young,” Hoshi said. “I’ve always wanted to form a subunit with him, so I’m happy to be able to present ‘BEAM.’”
 
“I’m glad to be able to make new music with my best friend in the whole world,” Woozi said.
 
Hoshi, who is also a member of Seventeen’s other subunit, BSS, teased that Hoshi X Woozi will have a “more easygoing side.”
 
“The other members already listened to the new songs, and they told us that it was better than they had expected,” Hoshi said. “They told us to break a leg.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags seventeen hoshi woozi

