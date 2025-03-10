 Stray Kids to drop new digital single 'Mixtape: dominATE' this month
Stray Kids to drop new digital single 'Mixtape: dominATE' this month

Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 12:44
Boy band Stray Kids' ″Mixtape: dominATE″ poster [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Stray Kids will release its new digital single "Mixtape: dominATE" on March 21, the band's agency JYP Entertainment said Monday.
 
"Mixtape: dominATE" is part of Stray Kids' "Mixtape Project" that seeks to highlight the members' talent outside of the band's regular album releases, according to the agency.
 

"Mixtape: dominATE" is Stray Kids' fifth mixtape to come since its first "Mixtape: Gone Days" was released in December 2019 and comes almost three years since its last mixtape, "Mixtape: Time Out" in August 2022.
 
The upcoming song comes after the band's world tour of the same title, "dominATE," that began in Korea last August and is set to take the band to Latin America, North America, Japan and Europe starting later this month.
 
Stray Kids is scheduled to meet 2.2 million audiences around the world during 55 performances in 34 regions around the world for the "dominATE" tour.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Stray Kids JYP Entertainment

