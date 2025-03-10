More in Movies

Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17' takes top spot on North American box office

Singer and actor Suzy to release song for upcoming Disney film 'Snow White'

Actor Jun Ji-hyun to return to big screen for first time in 10 years in new film

Go masters' legendary rivalry revisited in film 'The Match' starring Lee Byung-hun

'Mickey 17,' 'It's Okay,' 'Conclave' and other films to check out in Korean cinemas