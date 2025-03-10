Singer and actor Suzy to release song for upcoming Disney film 'Snow White'
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 16:18
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
Singer and actor Suzy will release a special song in collaboration with Disney’s upcoming princess film “Snow White,” Walt Disney Company Korea said Monday.
Suzy will sing the Korean version of the film’s main theme song, “Waiting On A Wish.” The song captures Snow White’s earnest wish to choose her own path and move forward with kindness and wisdom as she stands against the wicked Queen, who rules the kingdom with a thirst for power, according to the global entertainment company.
Film “Snow White” is a musical fantasy film directed by Marc Webb. It follows Snow White’s journey to reclaim the kingdom ruled by the evil Queen. Actor Rachel Zegler portrays as Snow White, and Gal Gadot plays the evil Queen.
The release date of the song will be disclosed at a later date, according to the company. The film will be released on March 19.
Disney has previously collaborated with several other K-pop artists, such as Girls’ Generation Taeyeon’s “Into the Unknown” for “Frozen 2” (2019); Danielle of NewJeans, also known as NJZ, singing “Part of Your World” for “The Little Mermaid” (2023); Ive’s An Yujin with “This Wish” for film “Wish” (2024) and Twice’s Nayeon with “Beyond” for “Moana 2” (2024).
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)