 Singer and actor Suzy to release song for upcoming Disney film 'Snow White'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

Singer and actor Suzy to release song for upcoming Disney film 'Snow White'

Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 16:18
An image from a teaser clip of Suzy's collaboration song ″Waiting On A Wish″ for Disney film ″Snow White″ [WALT DISNEY COMPANY KOREA]

An image from a teaser clip of Suzy's collaboration song ″Waiting On A Wish″ for Disney film ″Snow White″ [WALT DISNEY COMPANY KOREA]

 
Singer and actor Suzy will release a special song in collaboration with Disney’s upcoming princess film “Snow White,” Walt Disney Company Korea said Monday.
 
Suzy will sing the Korean version of the film’s main theme song, “Waiting On A Wish.” The song captures Snow White’s earnest wish to choose her own path and move forward with kindness and wisdom as she stands against the wicked Queen, who rules the kingdom with a thirst for power, according to the global entertainment company.
 

Related Article

 
Film “Snow White” is a musical fantasy film directed by Marc Webb. It follows Snow White’s journey to reclaim the kingdom ruled by the evil Queen. Actor Rachel Zegler portrays as Snow White, and Gal Gadot plays the evil Queen. 
 
The release date of the song will be disclosed at a later date, according to the company. The film will be released on March 19. 
 
Disney has previously collaborated with several other K-pop artists, such as Girls’ Generation Taeyeon’s “Into the Unknown” for “Frozen 2” (2019); Danielle of NewJeans, also known as NJZ, singing “Part of Your World” for “The Little Mermaid” (2023); Ive’s An Yujin with “This Wish” for film “Wish” (2024) and Twice’s Nayeon with “Beyond” for “Moana 2” (2024). 

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
tags Disney Suzy

More in Movies

Singer and actor Suzy to release song for upcoming Disney film 'Snow White'

Actor Jun Ji-hyun to return to big screen for first time in 10 years in new film

Go masters' legendary rivalry revisited in film 'The Match' starring Lee Byung-hun

'Mickey 17,' 'It's Okay,' 'Conclave' and other films to check out in Korean cinemas

Late Taiwanese actor Barbie Hsu to be buried at private cemetery in Taiwan

Related Stories

Bae Suzy to release her self-composed digital single 'Cape' on Oct. 6

Suzy unveils dance teaser video ahead of her online concert

Disney+ unveils future slate, calls Korea 'key pillar' to content strategy

Coupang Play issues statement after 'Anna' director says series was edited without her consent

Suzy to star in upcoming psychological thriller series 'Anna'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)