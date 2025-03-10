Broadway musical 'Wicked' to go on tour in Korea with English-language shows
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 18:01 Updated: 10 Mar. 2025, 18:14
Broadway's "Wicked" is set to embark on a Korea run this summer with an English-language tour cast, the show's local marketing company Clip Service said Monday.
The musical will open on July 12 at Blue Square's Shinhan Card Hall in Yongsan District, central Seoul, and run through Oct. 26. It will then move to Busan's Dream Theatre in November and Daegu's Keimyung Arts Center in January 2026. Specific dates have not yet been announced.
The upcoming show's tour cast will be arriving in Korea after performances in Australia and Singapore.
It is the first time in 12 years that "Wicked" will be staged in English in Korea.
"Wicked" is a prequel to the famed tale of "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" (1900) by L. Frank Baum, focusing on the original's two witches, Glinda and Elphaba. Debuting on Broadway in 2003, it is currently the fourth-longest show to run in the theater district.
