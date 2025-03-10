Actor Kim Hee-ae signs with management agency Keyeast
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 16:57
- KIM JI-YE
Actor Kim Hee-ae has signed an exclusive contract with Keyeast, joining fellow actor Cha Seung-won, both of whom were previously under YG Entertainment.
“We are delighted to work alongside actor Kim, a leading figure in the Korean acting scene,” Keyeast said in a press release on Monday. “We will be a steadfast supporter of the veteran actor, ensuring she can continue her diverse activities.”
Kim debuted in 1983 and has been in the industry for over 40 years. The actor has appeared in numerous renowned projects, including JTBC’s hit drama “The World of the Married” (2020).
The actor featured in a number of projects last year, in films “Dead Man” and “A Normal Family,” as well as Netflix series “The Whirlwind.”
Prior to Kim’s announcement, Keyeast announced that Cha will be joining the company on Monday morning.
The two acts’ former agency, YG Entertertainment announced in January that it would cease managing actors due to underperformance and would focus exclusively on its music business. The agency launched its actor management division in 2009 and previously represented actors, such as Cha, Yoo In-na, Lee Sung-kyoung, Kim Hee-ae and Son Na-eun.
Keyeast is an actors' management agency of which 33.7 percent is owned by SM Entertainment. It is known for its strong lineup of actors, such as Kang Han-na and Han Seon-hwa. It was also reported that SM Entertainment is seeking to sell its share of the management company, according to news reports.
