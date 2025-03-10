More in Television

Cha Seung-won joins Keyeast after YG Entertainment exits actor management

[WHY] Trot revival: The 'old-fashioned' genre selling out Korea's stadiums while K-pop wows abroad

One Hundred Label acts refuse to appear on KBS shows as conflict escalates

Warm Jeju drama 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' to take viewers through four seasons of life

SLL collaborates with Japan's TV Asahi on new romance thriller series 'Monster'