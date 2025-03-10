Cha Seung-won joins Keyeast after YG Entertainment exits actor management
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 12:59
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
Actor Cha Seung-won has signed an exclusive contract with Keyeast after his former agency, YG Entertainment, stopped managing actors to focus on its music business.
“Actor Cha, who has earned widespread trust from the public over his career spanning more than 30 years, has joined Keyeast,” the actor's new agency said Monday in a press release.
Keyeast, an actors' management agency, is 33.7 percent owned by SM Entertainment. It is known for its strong actor management and is home to actors such as Kang Han-na and Han Seon-hwa.
“We are delighted to work alongside one of Korea’s most renowned actors. We will create the best environment to further strengthen his remarkable career and wholeheartedly support his diverse and dynamic entertainment pursuits, along with any new challenges he takes on,” the agency added.
Cha debuted as a model in 1988 and shifted to acting in 1997 with the film “Holiday Inn Seoul.” He has released numerous works in the past year, including the Disney+ series “The Tyrant” and Netflix’s film “Uprising.”
He is set to feature in the upcoming Netflix series “Mercy for None” and “Decision to Leave” (2022) director Park Chan-wook’s film “No Other Choice.” He is also preparing to shoot a Netflix series, tentatively titled “Show Business,” according to Keyeast.
Earlier this year, YG Entertainment announced that it would cease managing actors due to underperformance and would focus exclusively on its music business. The agency launched its actor management division in 2009 and previously represented actors such as Cha, Yoo In-na, Lee Sung-kyoung, Kim Hee-ae and Son Na-eun.
SM Entertainment is also reportedly seeking to sell Keyeast, according to news reports.
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)