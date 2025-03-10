Korea has an 'important role to play' at Osaka Expo, says Japanese gov't official
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 18:09
LIM JEONG-WON
TOKYO — The Osaka 2025 Expo is expected to bring benefits not only for the Kansai area and Japan but also for Korea and Seoul-Tokyo relations, an official from Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said.
“Korea, as one of the key international participants having one of the largest exhibits and pavilions at the Expo, will be able to yield considerable results,” said a METI official during an interview with the delegation of the Trilateral Journalists Exchange Program (TJEP) on Thursday at the METI headquarters in Tokyo. “The theme of the Osaka 2025 Expo is ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives,’ and we are confident that Korea will bring their own unique take regarding this.”
The METI official emphasized that a series of political, cultural and business-related delegations from Korea coming to Japan for the Expo will increase people-to-people exchanges and become a key source of future interactions between Korea and Japan.
The Expo will be held in Osaka from April 13 to Oct. 13 and host 165 official participants, including 158 countries and seven international organizations. The event aims to showcase advancements in technology, culture, and sustainability under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”
The grand ring, recognized as the world’s largest wooden structure by Guinness World Records, will be a key architectural feature of the Osaka Expo, the METI official said, emphasizing the diversity of pavilions, with some countries opting for independent structures while others share space.
Korea and China will have significant presences. Korea will emphasize high-definition display technology and K-pop events, while China’s pavilion will feature bamboo exterior walls, calligraphy and provincial showcases. The Japanese pavilion will focus on sustainability and cultural elements, featuring well-known mascots like Doraemon and Hello Kitty.
The METI official also stressed that National Days will be held for each country, featuring government and business delegations, cultural performances and diplomatic engagements.
A major focus of Osaka 2025 Expo is facilitating global interactions, emphasizing business matching, academic exchanges and tourism. Special theme weeks will concentrate on key topics such as health care and energy, encouraging coordinated events and discussions.
Additionally, business-to-business meetings will be arranged, and small and medium enterprises will have opportunities to network with international partners. Various energy innovations, AI-driven exhibits and futuristic health care technologies will also be showcased, including AI-powered robots, renewable energy demonstrations and bioengineering advancements.
"Korea, as a key official participant with a large exhibit, has an important role to play at the Expo," the METI official said. "We expect and hope that Korea will present its unique take on the theme 'Designing Future Society for Our Lives.' This Expo is an opportunity for Korea to showcase its technological, cultural and business advancements to the world."
Regarding Korea's involvement at the Osaka 2025 Expo, the METI official outlined three main aspects.
"First, Korea will have the chance to present itself on a global stage, highlighting its innovations and cultural richness," the official said. "Second, we anticipate a series of political, business and cultural delegations from Korea to visit Japan, facilitating high-level interactions between the two countries. Finally, this will be an excellent opportunity for the Japanese public to experience and learn more about Korea through exhibitions and cultural events."
As for strengthening Seoul-Tokyo relations, the official said that the Japanese side was "focusing on key areas of cooperation."
"Korea’s National Day at the Expo will feature high-level delegations, possibly including ministers or senior government officials," the official said. "We have asked the Korean government to assemble a senior leadership delegation for this occasion. At an official level, we see opportunities for diplomatic meetings, business collaboration and cultural exchanges. At a grassroots level, interactions between visitors, business leaders, and cultural figures will contribute to greater mutual understanding between Japan and Korea."
Regarding how many visitors from Korea the organizers expect at the Expo, the official said that "while we do not have a specific target for Korean visitors, we have an overall visitor target of 28.2 million, including both domestic and international attendees.
"For international visitors, we expect around 3.5 million people to come from outside Japan," the official added. "We anticipate that Korea and China will be two of the largest sources of international visitors. Given the geographical proximity and strong business and cultural ties between our countries, we hope to see significant attendance from Korean visitors, including business professionals, students, and tourists."
On whether the Expo will generate a profit for Japan, the official said he expected the Expo to generate a positive financial outcome, but added that "the overall profitability will depend on ticket sales and visitor numbers.
"We anticipate a financial surplus if we meet our target of 28.2 million visitors," the official said. "However, our primary goal is not just to make a profit but to ensure that as many people as possible experience the Expo, engage with its cultural and business offerings, and participate in international exchanges."
When asked about some negative perceptions regarding public interest in the Expo, especially in Japan, the official said that "public interest in the Expo is steadily increasing, especially in Osaka, where enthusiasm is particularly strong.
"Initially, there were doubts about whether the Expo would happen as planned, but now that the event is confirmed and its key attractions are being promoted, we see a positive shift in public engagement," the METI official said. "It’s common for large international events like the Olympics or past Expos to experience initial skepticism. However, as we continue to showcase the exciting aspects of the event, including pavilions, business opportunities and cultural exchanges, we expect interest to rise further."
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
