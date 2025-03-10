More in Diplomacy

'Washington will not bypass Seoul,' says acting U.S. ambassador

Korea has an 'important role to play' at Osaka Expo, says Japanese gov't official

Korea to put AI, demographic challenges at top of APEC 2025 agenda

Experts raise need to stress South Korea's contribution to U.S. economy to counter Trump's view on the country

Polish president voices hope for swift progress in K2 tank deal with Korea