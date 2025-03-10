Busan University of Foreign Studies to offer free breakfast for spring semester 2025
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 13:13
Busan University of Foreign Studies is offering free breakfast during the spring semester of the 2025 school year, continuing a program that began in 2023.
The university said Friday it offers complimentary breakfast on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. through June 13 to support the well-being of students and faculty.
The breakfasts consist of balanced meals, including rice, soup and side dishes such as fried eggs.
The school also offers free ramen, snacks and coffee during happy hour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays to promote relaxation and social interaction among students.
“We introduced the free breakfast and happy hour programs to help students enjoy a healthy and enjoyable campus life,” said university president Chang Soon-heung. “We will continue providing various welfare programs to support students.”
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)