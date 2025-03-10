 Chungbuk Global Center to open in Hanoi to attract international students
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 17:12
North Chungcheong officials pose for a photo with guardians that will offer help to the province's international students at the Chungbuk Provincial University campus on Oct. 21, 2024. The province will open the Chungbuk Global Center in Vietnam, which will offer support for prospective international students that wish to study at the province's universities. [NORTH CHUNGCHEONG PROVINCIAL OFFICE]

North Chungcheong announced Monday that it will collaborate with regional universities to open the Chungbuk Global Center in Hanoi.
 
The Chungbuk Global Center, also known as Chungbuk Hakdang, will open on Thursday at the University of Labour & Social Affairs campus in Hanoi.
 

The center will provide Korean language education and support for prospective students interested in studying at universities in North Chungcheong.  
 
It will be operated by the North Chungcheong Provincial Office, Chung Cheong University, Gangdong University and Chungbuk Provincial University.
 
The Chungbuk Global Center will also organize programs to promote universities in the province and offer admissions consultations.  
 
North Chungcheong aims to increase the number of international students studying in the province. As of 2024, 8,175 international students were enrolled in North Chungcheong universities, with the province aiming to raise that number to 10,000 by the end of 2025.
 
"We plan to establish more Chungbuk Hakdang branches in Asian countries as part of our initiative to attract more international students and provide support for those seeking long-term residency," said a spokesperson for the province. "Bringing in international students is a key investment in strengthening North Chungcheong's future competitiveness."
 
"We will encourage universities, local companies, and the community to actively participate in this initiative so we can provide the best academic environment and employment opportunities for international students."

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags North Chungcheong Vietnam Korea Hanoi international student

