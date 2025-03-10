 SeoulArts welcomes international students at orientation session
SeoulArts welcomes international students at orientation session

Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 17:11
International students at the Seoul Institute of the Arts attend the university orientation on March 7. [SEOUL INSTITUTE OF THE ARTS]

International students at the Seoul Institute of the Arts attend the university orientation on March 7. [SEOUL INSTITUTE OF THE ARTS]

 
Seoul Institute of the Arts (SeoulArts) announced Monday it held an orientation for international students.
 
Information about international student support programs, academic curricula and visas was offered at the orientation, held at the university campus in Ansan, Gyeonggi, on March 7. The event also allowed students to share their opinions about campus life.
 
One program introduced to students was Life in SeoulArts, which offers mentoring, a student buddy program and cultural activities for international students.
 
The university has been aiming to expand its international student body through its Vision 2025+ initiative.
 
"The meeting was an opportunity to strengthen practical support, ensuring that international students have a more fulfilling academic experience at SeoulArts," said an official from the university's External Relations Department. "Our goal is to enhance the academic experience for international students by fostering ongoing communication and support."
 

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
