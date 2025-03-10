North Korea fires ballistic missiles toward Yellow Sea amid South-U.S. drills: JCS
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 14:54 Updated: 10 Mar. 2025, 16:24
- SARAH KIM
The JCS announced that it detected several ballistic missiles launched from North Korea's Hwanghae Province toward the Yellow Sea at around 1:50 p.m. without providing further details.
It said the military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance and is "maintaining a full readiness posture through close cooperation between South Korea and the United States."
The latest missile launch came as Seoul and Washington kicked off their large-scale springtime annual joint military exercise, Freedom Shield, on Monday.
The 11-day exercise, aimed at strengthening their defense capabilities against North Korean military threats, runs through March 20.
Pyongyang issued a statement earlier Monday denouncing the joint drills as a "provocative act."
