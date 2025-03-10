 North Korea fires ballistic missiles toward Yellow Sea amid South-U.S. drills: JCS
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 14:54 Updated: 10 Mar. 2025, 16:24
A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows the launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) with a hypersonic warhead as payload at an undisclosed location in North Korea, on Jan. 6. [EPA/YONHAP]

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows the launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) with a hypersonic warhead as payload at an undisclosed location in North Korea, on Jan. 6. [EPA/YONHAP]

North Korea fired multiple unidentified ballistic missiles toward the Yellow Sea, the South Korean Joint Chief of Staffs (JCS) said Monday.  
 
The JCS announced that it detected several ballistic missiles launched from North Korea's Hwanghae Province toward the Yellow Sea at around 1:50 p.m. without providing further details.  
 

It said the military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance and is "maintaining a full readiness posture through close cooperation between South Korea and the United States."
 
The latest missile launch came as Seoul and Washington kicked off their large-scale springtime annual joint military exercise, Freedom Shield, on Monday.  
 
The 11-day exercise, aimed at strengthening their defense capabilities against North Korean military threats, runs through March 20.  
 
Pyongyang issued a statement earlier Monday denouncing the joint drills as a "provocative act."
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
North Korea fires ballistic missiles toward Yellow Sea amid South-U.S. drills: JCS

