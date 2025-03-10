 Approval rating for ruling party rises to 42.7 percent
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Approval rating for ruling party rises to 42.7 percent

Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 15:39
From left: Conservative People Power Party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae pose for a photograph at a bipartisan meeting held at the National Assembly in western Seoul on March 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

From left: Conservative People Power Party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae pose for a photograph at a bipartisan meeting held at the National Assembly in western Seoul on March 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
The approval rating for the conservative People Power Party (PPP) rebounded to 42.7 percent, narrowing the gap with the liberal Democratic Party (DP) to within the margin of error, a poll showed Monday.
 
According to the survey conducted by Realmeter on 1,507 adults aged over 18 last week, support for the PPP gained 5.1 percentage points from the previous week, while the approval rating for the DP fell 3.2 percentage points to 41 percent.
 

Related Article

The gap in their approval ratings shrunk to 1.7 percentage points, compared with last week when the DP led the PPP by 6.6 percentage points.
 
The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.
 
On Friday, the Seoul Central District Court ordered impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol to be released from custody after accepting his request to cancel his arrest over his short-lived imposition of martial law.
 
In the same survey, 50.4 percent support a change in power, while 44 percent are in favor of keeping the current conservative rule.
 
Yonhap 
tags Korea Polls PPP DP

More in Politics

Yoon meets PPP leadership at presidential residence in Seoul

Approval rating for ruling party rises to 42.7 percent

Top prosecutor says 'due process' behind no appeal of Yoon's release

Irate liberals threaten to impeach prosecutor general after Yoon's release from custody

Police mull detention warrants for senior presidential security officials for blocking Yoon's arrest

Related Stories

Could the frog jump out at times of crisis?

The show must stop

2007 was different

Time to get real

Voters will judge
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)