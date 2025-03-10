Approval rating for ruling party rises to 42.7 percent

The approval rating for the conservative People Power Party (PPP) rebounded to 42.7 percent, narrowing the gap with the liberal Democratic Party (DP) to within the margin of error, a poll showed Monday.According to the survey conducted by Realmeter on 1,507 adults aged over 18 last week, support for the PPP gained 5.1 percentage points from the previous week, while the approval rating for the DP fell 3.2 percentage points to 41 percent.The gap in their approval ratings shrunk to 1.7 percentage points, compared with last week when the DP led the PPP by 6.6 percentage points.The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.On Friday, the Seoul Central District Court ordered impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol to be released from custody after accepting his request to cancel his arrest over his short-lived imposition of martial law.In the same survey, 50.4 percent support a change in power, while 44 percent are in favor of keeping the current conservative rule.Yonhap