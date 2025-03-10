 'Washington will not bypass Seoul,' says acting U.S. ambassador
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 18:27
Lawmakers from the conservative People Power Party and liberal Democratic Party, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, sixth from left in the front row, and acting U.S. Ambassador Joseph Yun, eighth from left in the front row, pose for a photograph at an inauguration ceremony for a bipartisan organization dedicated to bolstering the Korea-U.S. alliance at the parliament in Yeouido in western Seoul on March 10. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Acting U.S. Ambassador Joseph Yun said Washington would not bypass Seoul when engaging in dialogue with Pyongyang to lawmakers at the parliament in western Seoul. 
 
On Monday, the National Assembly launched a bipartisan parliamentary organization dedicated to strengthening the South Korea-U.S. alliance attended by Yun. 
 
Yun said that President Donald Trump did not finalize his denuclearization deal with North Korea during his first term, which makes him wish to complete it this time. Yun said South Korea cannot be left out when the United States talks to North Korea, thus so-called “Korea-passing” is impossible. 
 

The ambassador said that Washington knows Seoul's coordination and assistance is required for its dialogue with Pyongyang.
 
The parliamentary organization has 162 lawmakers across the aisle, with chairmanship given to conservative People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Cho Kyoung-tae and liberal Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Chung Dong-young.
 
Rep. Cho said that bipartisan cooperation through the organization would “maximize strategic value in the Korea-U.S. alliance,” noting that individual-level exchanges between Korean and American lawmakers have limits in bolstering bilateral relation.
 
The kickoff event was also attended by National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, floor leadership and lawmakers from both parties, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun.
 
“The organization shows that domestic awareness of the Korea-U.S. alliance has been shaped by bipartisan support, and such a history would not change,” Woo said.
 
DP floor leader Park Chan-dae said it is meaningful to establish the organization through bipartisan support while the country is facing political turmoil.
 
“The organization will build the Korea-U.S. alliance — at its 72nd anniversary — much stronger,” Park said, adding it will become a “cornerstone for parliamentary diplomacy for mutual prosperity” between the two nations.
 
PPP interim leader Kwon Young-se said strategic solidarity between legislative bodies from the two countries will “amplify Korea’s diplomatic capability.” He said both countries should cooperate in the economy, technology, industries, supply chain and space sector, pursuing shared values.
 
The organization plans to strengthen policy-related cooperation between the two countries through regular people-to-people exchanges, joint research and forums. In detail, each lawmaker would be designated to cover specific states, particularly where Korean companies invested.

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
