Yoon meets PPP leadership at presidential residence in Seoul
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 15:40
Rep. Kwon Young-se, head of the PPP's emergency leadership committee, and PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong visited Yoon's official residence in central Seoul for about 30 minutes on Sunday evening, according to party spokesperson Shin Dong-wook.
During the meeting, Yoon shared his experience in detention over tea and thanked them for steering the party during his absence, Shin said.
Yoon walked out of a detention center Saturday following a court's decision to cancel his arrest, which allows him to stand trial without physical detention over his short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec. 3
In his impeachment trial, the Constitutional Court is expected to decide in the coming days whether to uphold or dismiss his impeachment.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
