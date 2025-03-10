 Yoon meets PPP leadership at presidential residence in Seoul
Yoon meets PPP leadership at presidential residence in Seoul

Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 15:40
Rep. Kwon Young-se, right, head of the emergency leadership committee of the People Power Party (PPP), and PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong attend an emergency party meeting at the National Assembly in western Seoul on March 10. [YONHAP]

Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol met with the leadership of the conservative People Power Party (PPP) at his residence Sunday, a day after he was released from detention, party officials said Monday.
 
Rep. Kwon Young-se, head of the PPP's emergency leadership committee, and PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong visited Yoon's official residence in central Seoul for about 30 minutes on Sunday evening, according to party spokesperson Shin Dong-wook.
 

During the meeting, Yoon shared his experience in detention over tea and thanked them for steering the party during his absence, Shin said.
 
Yoon walked out of a detention center Saturday following a court's decision to cancel his arrest, which allows him to stand trial without physical detention over his short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec. 3
 
In his impeachment trial, the Constitutional Court is expected to decide in the coming days whether to uphold or dismiss his impeachment.
 
