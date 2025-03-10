 Police designate 'special crime prevention zones' ahead of impeachment verdict
Police designate 'special crime prevention zones' ahead of impeachment verdict

Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 17:50
Two police officers guard the front gate of the Constitutional Court in Jongno District. central Seoul on March 10. [NEWS1]

Areas in downtown Seoul — the Jung and Jongno Districts — will be designated as “special crime prevention zones” when the Constitutional Court makes its verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Monday.
 
Park Hyun-soo, acting chief of the Seoul police, said areas near the Constitutional Court will be divided into eight special zones to prevent crimes as political protesters are expected to flock to the streets on the day of the ruling — which could take place as early as Friday this week.
 
The intensified police surveillance intends to prevent clashes between political protesters and to protect justices from protesters’ marching toward the court.
 
Police are planning to mobilize its manpower and equipment at their full capacity, with eight senior superintendent-level police officers in charge of crowd management and public safety in the designated zones.
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is reportedly training its officers on use capsaicin spray and 1.2 meter-long (3.9-foot-long) batons.
 
A protester holding Korean and American flags, right, roams around the Constitutional Court in Jongno District in central Seoul on March 10. [YONHAP]

Also, the court will be blocked off by police vehicles surrounding the building at a 100-meter radius, preventing civilians’ access to the court.
 
Park said his agency is reviewing possibly dispatching special personnel dedicated to explosive detection and rescue missions. Detectives at rally sites will make on-site arrests against those who display violent behavior.
 
Also, he said protesters’ access to gas stations and construction sites could be restricted to prevent acquisition of potentially hazardous materials.


The National Police Agency or the head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency can designate special crime prevention zones under an administrative order. Such orders were made during the 2010 G20 summit in Seoul and the 2005 APEC summit in Busan.
 
Park added that his agency is investigating 60 online posts threatening that they will storm the courthouse. In addition, a separate monitoring effort targeting malicious online threats is underway.

BY CHO MOON-GYU [[email protected]]
Police designate 'special crime prevention zones' ahead of impeachment verdict

