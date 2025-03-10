Police investigating possibility of drug overdose in Wheesung death
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 20:58
- YOON SO-YEON
Choi Whee-sung, the Korean R&B star whose career spanned four decades, was found dead Monday at 43 years old.
Choi, also known as ballad singer Wheesung and R&B singer Realslow, was found in a state of cardiac arrest at 6:29 p.m. on Monday in his apartment in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, according to a report by the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.
Paramedics arrived at the scene after his family made a report, according to the police.
"It seemed like a significant amount of time had passed since his death, according to police," read the JoongAng Ilbo report. There are possibilities of both suicide and overdose, according to police.
"There is no evidence of a break-in or other foul play," the police said. "We are looking into details, such as whether he left a note."
Choi was born in February 1982 and debuted in 2002 with his full-length album "Like A Movie." He is known for songs such as "Insomnia" (2009) and "Heartsore Story" (2011).
He was set to hold a joint concert with ballad singer KCM on March 15 in Daegu. He uploaded a social media post on March 6, reading, "Diet over. See you on March 15."
Choi was handed a two-year suspended sentence for the illegal abuse of propofol in 2021. He was found guilty of spending 6.5 million won ($4,468) for 12 prescriptions of propofol from September to November 2019.
He was found unconscious in March and April 2020 after overusing etomidate, a sleep-inducing drug similar to propofol.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
