 Singer Choi Whee-sung, known as Wheesung, found dead at 43 years old
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 20:20 Updated: 10 Mar. 2025, 20:46
Singer Wheesung in 2019 [NEWS1]

Singer Choi Whee-sung, also known as Wheesung or Realslow, was found dead on Monday in his house in eastern Seoul. He was 43 years old.
 
Choi was found dead in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, according to a report by the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.
 

The cause of death has not been confirmed as of 8 p.m., according to the report.
 
Choi was born in February 1982 and debuted in 2002 with full-length album "Like A Movie." He is known for songs such as "Insomnia" (2009) and "Heartsore Story" (2011).

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
