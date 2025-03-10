 Wait, what?
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 20:00
[PARK YONG-SEOK]

[PARK YONG-SEOK]

The liberal Democratic Party (DP) and its allies filed a criminal complaint against Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) on Monday over the prosecution's decision to release President Yoon Suk Yeol. The complaint against Shim came the same day that the conservative People Power Party (PPP) formally asked the prosecution to probe Oh Dong-woon, head of the CIO, on charges that his agency overstepped its authority by detaining Yoon. The country’s two main investigative agencies are being pitted against each other by rival political parties. [PARK YONG-SEOK]  
 
 
