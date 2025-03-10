Living with Trump's tariff bombs

The world is once again under bombardment from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats. For those within range, the “Trump Show” has become a daily occurrence. Since his inauguration on Jan. 20, the president has announced tariff hikes almost twice a week. Korea, which had previously been in the indirect blast radius due to global supply chain interdependencies, now finds itself directly targeted as the scope of tariffs expands to steel, automobiles and reciprocal duties. The question is, how do we navigate life alongside Trump’s inescapable tariff warfare?Trump’s tariff tactics, which he used to coerce China into making large-scale purchases of U.S. goods, have evolved since his return to power after a four-year hiatus. Tariffs are not just a tool for reducing trade deficits or boosting government revenue; they also serve his political objectives — curbing illegal immigration, combating drug issues and even influencing geopolitical conflicts.While Trump’s tariff threats keep the world on edge, it is crucial to recognize that many remain in the pre-execution phase. The media focuses on Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, the executor of these tariff measures, but Treasury Secretary Scott Besant — who prioritizes market stability — stands beside Trump as well. As the president raises steel tariffs, Lutnick touts the thousands of jobs created in the United States during Trump’s first term. Meanwhile, Besant maintains that whether tariffs are imposed “depends entirely on the response of the other party.” How many of his tariff bombs will actually detonate depends as much on his resolve as on the reactions of other nations and the state of the domestic economy.The success of Trump’s tariff spectacle ultimately hinges on the audience — namely, the people of the United States. If abrupt and excessive tariff hikes lead to skyrocketing consumer prices, the act will flop. To sustain his tariff-driven strategy, Trump needs immediate fiscal gains while delaying inflationary impacts. However, the reality of the U.S. economy does not align with this approach. The barrage of tariff-related rhetoric flooding the news cycle is already stoking inflation fears. Even Trump’s supporters find it hard to accept his assurances that short-term sacrifices will yield long-term benefits. Having ousted President Joe Biden due to unrestrained inflation, voters will have little patience.A key question arises: If the U.S. economy worsens, will Trump ease his aggressive tariff stance? The answer is no. Rational economic assumptions do not apply to him. Even in a downturn, he is likely to double down on tariff threats.Understanding the president's dual persona is essential for negotiations. As I outline in my book “Trump Again” (2025), “Within President Trump reside two figures: the politician and the businessman. The world sees the businessman in the words and actions of the politician.” With no prior political experience, Trump’s instincts remain those of a businessman — favoring aggressive pressure, exaggeration and combative tactics.Trump enjoys being at the center of negotiations, drawing global attention to his role. Unlike past presidents who delegated talks to experts, he intervenes at every critical juncture, broadcasting his moves through social media in real time — even in high-stakes international negotiations that traditionally demand strict confidentiality. In Trump’s lexicon, there are no “alliances” or “values.” Unlike his predecessors who championed value-based coalitions, his primary concern is money. He prioritizes tangible financial outcomes and will praise dictators or berate allies if it serves his objectives. He can even embrace figures like Elon Musk, despite their polarizing reputations, if it benefits him.To negotiate effectively with Trump, Korea must position itself not as an adversary across the table but as a partner solving problems alongside him. This aligns with the fundamental principles of win-win negotiations emphasized by Harvard Law School Prof. Roger Fisher. Simply condemning Trump’s demands as unfair will lead to failure — especially when dealing with the leader of the world's most powerful nation.Recognizing the president's dual persona dispels the naive assumption that a worsening U.S. economy will deter his tariff agenda. If Trump’s unpredictability escalates risks for all parties, the only viable strategy is to provide him with an alternative “win.” Trump must be given something tangible to declare victory — something he can proudly announce on social media as a triumph in “Making America Great Again.”Time is a pressing factor for Trump. Although he cannot seek another term, the 2028 presidential election remains crucial for his legacy and the continued Republican grip on power. Given his impatience, a summit-driven package deal would be highly appealing. As Florence Lee, CEO of Global Strategy Management Institute, advises, “Trump has a short attention span. Come well-prepared, be concise, and swiftly exchange key concessions.” Korea must craft a package conducive to securing a timely summit and reaching an agreement.Trump’s ultimate target is China. The battlefield of the U.S.-China tech war is digital technology, with artificial intelligence at its core. On his first full day in office, the president announced sweeping AI infrastructure investments. However, just a week later, China’s DeepSeek emerged, shaking U.S. confidence in its lead. To maintain an edge, Washington is tightening controls on exports to China while simultaneously deregulating and incentivizing investments at home. This presents an opening for Korea.Despite his “America First” mantra, Trump cannot construct a China-free digital supply chain alone. Korea’s manufacturing prowess will be indispensable — even more so during his second administration. Without the banner of “value alliances,” Korea has a unique chance to strengthen its strategic ties with the United States.By leveraging its advanced manufacturing capabilities — superior even to those of Group of 7 nations — alongside its status as the top investor in the United States, Korea can craft a package that aligns with Trump’s needs. Korean investments in U.S. automobile, semiconductor, and battery plants are already bolstering manufacturing jobs in the country.Korea could also play a pivotal role in fortifying U.S. naval capabilities, a critical factor in sustaining U.S. dominance in the new Cold War with China. The U.S. Congress is advancing legislation to open its shipbuilding sector — long restricted for national security reasons — to allies like Korea. If Seoul effectively communicates how its advanced manufacturing can bolster U.S. strategic vulnerabilities, a win-win deal could emerge.By fulfilling Trump’s demand to invest in the United States while securing pathways for Korea’s high-tech industries, both sides can claim victory. The collapse of the rules-based free trade system that once propelled Korea’s rise, coupled with China’s relentless pursuit of technological dominance, has put Korea’s manufacturing sector at risk. Yet paradoxically, Trump's sweeping tariff threats present an unprecedented opportunity. By proactively crafting a long-term negotiation strategy that anticipates a second Trump presidency, Korea can transform looming threats into a strategic advantage.