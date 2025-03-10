Both political camps must exercise restraint and await the Constitutional Court’s ruling

President Yoon Suk Yeol was released from detention on the afternoon of March 7, 52 days after his arrest. The decision came after prosecutors chose not to appeal the court's ruling to revoke his detention. When Yoon’s legal team first filed the request for his release with the Seoul Central District Court on Feb. 4, few expected such an outcome. As a result, his release has sent political and social shock waves comparable to those caused by his initial arrest.On Jan. 1, in a letter addressed to supporters gathered outside his residence, Yoon declared, “The Republic of Korea is in danger due to internal and external forces seeking to infringe upon our sovereignty and subversive antistate elements.” He went on to vow, “I will fight to the end alongside you to protect this country.” His remarks were widely interpreted as an implicit call for his supporters to obstruct the execution of legal procedures against him. Consequently, speculation has arisen over whether Yoon, now released, will issue provocative messages aimed at galvanizing hardline conservatives ahead of the Constitutional Court’s ruling on his impeachment — or even make a direct appearance at rallies opposing his removal. If such a scenario were to unfold, it would only further inflame the already heightened conflict between the conservative and progressive camps.Fortunately, a presidential office official has indicated that Yoon is likely to refrain from public activities in the lead-up to the court’s ruling, adding that “any statements he makes will be highly restrained.” With the ruling expected to be imminent, we strongly urge President Yoon to avoid public exposure and await the decision with humility.Politicians on both sides of the aisle claim to prioritize the welfare of the people, yet they invariably revert to partisan strife at critical junctures. The Democratic Party, sensing the gravity of the moment, has declared an emergency response, vowing to hold daily caucus meetings until the court’s verdict while encouraging lawmakers to attend rallies in Gwanghwamun. The party has also filed a criminal complaint against Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung for opting not to appeal the court’s decision, warning that if he does not step down voluntarily, they will take “all necessary actions,” including impeachment. But was it not the Democratic Party’s indiscriminate impeachment push that played a role in triggering the martial law crisis? The nation is still grappling with the unresolved impeachments of the prime minister and the Board of Audit and Inspection chief — now, impeaching the prosecutor general as well defies all logic.The People Power Party, too, is taking a hardline stance. Despite the fact that Yoon’s release is not directly linked to the impeachment trial, the party is ramping up pressure on the Constitutional Court, claiming that the “fabricated rebellion conspiracy” has been exposed and demanding the impeachment be dismissed. With tensions escalating between the ruling and opposition parties, even today’s scheduled bipartisan consultative meeting now appears unlikely to yield results — a regrettable development.Meanwhile, the economy is flashing warning signs, and global geopolitical conditions remain treacherous. Yet crucial legislative matters, including a supplementary budget, a special semiconductor law and pension reform, remain stalled in the National Assembly with no resolution in sight. Lawmakers on both sides must set aside their differences and focus on pressing livelihood issues.For the Constitutional Court, this is a time of immense trial. Now more than ever, the justices must remain steadfast in their commitment to the rule of law, ensuring that external pressures do not influence their decision. The nation demands a ruling that will stand the test of conscience and history.