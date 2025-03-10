Monday's fortune: Caution and connection
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
Focus on rest and self-care today for better health.
Avoid unnecessary purchases — patience will be beneficial.
Move slowly and carefully to achieve steady progress.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Neutral | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
Let go of past attachments and avoid dwelling on them.
Stay calm and think before you speak to avoid conflict.
Rushing decisions may lead to instability — take your time.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
Embrace challenges with confidence and trust your intuition.
Stay active to make the most of the positive energy today.
Enjoy meaningful connections and conversations for success.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 North
Find joy in life's small pleasures and stay grounded.
Luck and stability may bring positive changes today.
Someone may appreciate your kindness — spread positivity.
🐉 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Neutral | 💪 Neutral | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
Focus on your own journey, not on what others have.
Logical, strategic thinking will bring better outcomes.
Avoid competition and stay calm to avoid emotional setbacks.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Neutral | 💪 Neutral | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 East
Use past experiences to make better decisions today.
Comfort in routines will help things run smoothly.
Helping others will lead to unexpected rewards and growth.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Neutral | 💪 Neutral | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 East
Stay positive and embrace the present moment.
Helping others will bring personal satisfaction.
Keep an open mind to new opportunities that arise today.
🐏 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 Southwest
Build stronger social connections today for greater success.
Embrace opportunities to make progress and achieve your goals.
Trust in your abilities — action will lead to results.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
Take care of your health — it's your most important asset.
Nurture strong relationships to attract good fortune.
A fresh perspective will unlock new opportunities.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
Embrace today with energy and openness to new chances.
Small gestures can make a big impact — be kind.
Trust your instincts to guide you toward success.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Spending | 💪 Neutral | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
Focus on your health and avoid overexertion.
Be cautious in interactions to avoid misunderstandings.
Practice patience and stay diplomatic to avoid conflict.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Neutral | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 East
Take a break from unnecessary stress and rest.
Avoid financial risks today for better stability.
Patience and reflection will help you regain clarity.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Astrologer Cho Ku-moon uses saju (the four pillars of destiny), a traditional Korean practice that examines the year, month, day and time of your birth, alongside geomancy to provide insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)