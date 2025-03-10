Lee Jung-hoo extends spring training on-base streak to 10 games

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants has extended his on-base streak in spring training to 10 games.Lee drew a walk while going 0-for-2 with a run scored in the Giants' 7-4 win over the San Diego Padres at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Sunday.The Korean center fielder has reached base safely in all 10 games so far this spring. He is batting .333 with a .448 on-base percentage, two home runs, five RBIs and eight runs scored.Lee kept his streak going by working a walk against starter Matt Waldron in the bottom of the fourth inning. Lee moved to second on a follow-up single by Matt Chapman and then came around to score on consecutive wild pitches by Waldron.Lee was lifted for Turner Hill in center field to begin the top of the sixth.Elsewhere in Arizona, Kim Hye-seong of the Los Angeles Dodgers had a two-run single off the bench against the Oakland Athletics at Camelback Ranch in Glendale.Kim, fighting for a spot on the Opening Day roster as a big league rookie, entered the game in the top of the sixth as the new shortstop. And in his first trip to the plate in the bottom of the seventh, Kim lined a single off Michel Otanez with the bases loaded and drove in a pair of runs.Kim's hit cut the A's lead to 7-5, but they hung on to win by that score.Kim, who drew a walk in the ninth, is batting .192 with an on-base plus slugging of .608.The Dodgers will open their regular season with a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo on March 18-19. Kim, in the midst of a swing change after spending eight years in Korea, could begin the season in the minors.Also on Sunday, Bae Ji-hwan of the Pittsburgh Pirates went 0-for-3 with an RBI groundout in a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida.The utility man came off the bench to take over in left field in the bottom of the third and then moved to center field in the bottom of the sixth.Bae, also vying for a roster spot, is batting .500 for the spring.Yonhap