제시 린가드 발목 잡은 서울월드컵경기장 열악한 잔디
Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 08:10
Pitch imperfect: FC Seoul’s Lingard almost comes a cropper on ailing field
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Wednesday, March 5, 2024
FC Seoul captain Jesse Lingard nearly sustained an injury during a K League 1 match against Gimcheon Sangmu on Monday not because of a collision with another player, but the Seoul World Cup Stadium pitch condition was so poor to the extent that it endangered players.
sustain: (피해 등을) 입다
collision: 충돌
to the extent that: ~할 정도까지
endanger: 위험에 빠뜨리다
FC서울 주장 제시 린가드가 월요일 (3월 3일) 김천 상무와의 K리그1 경기 중 부상을 당할 뻔했다. 다른 선수와의 충돌 때문이 아니라 서울월드컵경기장 잔디 상태가 선수들을 위험에 놓이게 할 만큼 열악했기 때문이다.
Lingard tripped over a part of the pitch that had been peeled off in the 28th minute and received treatment before returning to the pitch.
trip over: 발이 걸려 넘어지다
peel off: 벗겨지다
treatment: 치료
린가드는 전반전 28분 구장 잔디가 벗겨진 부분에 발이 걸려 넘어졌고 치료를 받은 뒤 그라운드로 돌아왔다.
The poor pitch condition seemingly induced FC Seoul and Gimcheon Sangmu players to slip or make unsteady moves in moments where they had to be decisive. The game ended goalless after multiple missed chances.
seemingly: 겉보기에는
induce: 유발하다, 초래하다
unsteady: 불안정한
decisive: 결정적인
열악한 잔디 상태는 FC서울과 김천상무 선수들이 결정적인 실력을 발휘해야 하는 순간에 넘어지거나 불안정한 움직임이 나오게 유발하는 것처럼 보였다. 이날 경기에서 (양 팀은) 많은 기회를 놓친 채 득점 없이 끝났다.
This is not the first time the Seoul World Cup Stadium pitch has given players reason for concern. The pitch condition was also so poor last year that Korean national team players complained about it after a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Palestine in September.
qualifier: 예선전
서울월드컵경기장 잔디가 선수들이 걱정할 문제가 된 것은 이번이 처음이 아니다. 지난해도 잔디 상태가 너무나 열악해 9월에 있었던 팔레스타인과의 2026 월드컵 예선전을 치른 한국 대표팀 선수들의 불만이 터져 나왔다.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) even ended up relocating the following 2026 World Cup qualifier between Korea and Iraq in October from Seoul to Yongin Mireu Stadium in Yongin, Gyeonggi.
relocate: 이전하다
대한축구협회는 결국 서울에서 열릴 예정이었던 한국과 이라크의 월드컵 예선전을 경기도 용인미르스타디움으로 옮겨 치뤄야 했다.
The Seoul World Cup Stadium’s pitch problem dates back to August 2023 when the World Scout Jamboree’s K-pop show damaged the field. The event entailed installing a stage and seats for the 40,000 in attendance on the pitch, which reportedly impaired 18 percent of the field.
entail: 수반하다
reportedly: 보도에 따르면
impair: 손상되다
서울월드컵경기장의 잔디 문제는 2023년 8월로 거슬러 올라간다. 당시 세계스카우트 잼버리 K팝 콘서트로 구장이 망가졌다. 잼버리 콘서트는 4만 관객을 위해 잔디 위에 무대와 의자를 설치했고 이에 따라 구장 잔디의 18%가 손상됐다.
Frequent use of the stadium for concerts compounds pitch problems. The stadium staged concerts by various singers — such as IU and Lim Young-woong — last year all during the ongoing 2024 K League season, while the stadium only spent 250 million won ($171,000) out of 8.2 billion won of profit on field maintenance between January and August of 2024.
compound: 악화하다
ongoing: 계속 진행 중인
field maintenance: 경기장 관리
경기장을 콘서트에 자주 쓰는 것은 잔디 문제를 더욱 악화한다. 서울월드컵경기장은 2024 K리그 시즌이 진행 중이던 지난해 아이유, 임영웅 등 여러 가수의 콘서트를 진행했다. 또 경기장 관리 측은 지난해 1~8월 수익금 82억원 중 잔디 관리에 단 2억 5000만원을 썼다.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
