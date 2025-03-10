Gwangju looking to overcome deficit in AFC Champions League Elite knockouts

Gwangju FC find themselves in a big hole heading into the must-win knockout match at the top Asian club football tournament this week.Gwangju FC will host Vissel Kobe of Japan in the second leg of the round of 16 at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Elite at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gwangju World Cup Stadium in Gwangju.Gwangju FC dropped the opening leg 2-0 last week in Kobe, Japan, and must win by at least three goals to reach the quarterfinals.Gwangju FC are the only Korean club remaining in the top AFC tournament. Two other K League 1 representatives, Ulsan HD FC and Pohang Steelers, were both eliminated in the league stage.In the league phase and the round of 16, clubs in the East and West regions played opponents in their own areas. The eight quarterfinalists will then enter a draw scheduled for Friday, with teams from opposite regions set to face each other.From the quarterfinals and on, all matches will be played in Saudi Arabia as the centralized host country from April 25 to May 4. The quarterfinals, semifinals and final will all be one-and-done affairs.By reaching the round of 16, cash-strapped Gwangju FC have guaranteed themselves $200,000 in prize money. They will make another $400,000 if they reach the quarterfinals.The K League postponed Gwangju FC's matches scheduled for this past weekend so that they could prepare for the crucial AFC contest.Even that extra rest may not allow some of the injured players to return for Gwangju FC.Starting center back Byeon Jun-soo suffered an ankle injury during the first leg and will miss Wednesday's match. Forward Gabriel Tigrao may join Byeon on the sidelines. Midfielder Choi Kyoung-rok is a question mark for Wednesday after not having played yet this season with an undisclosed injury. He will be a game time decision.Jasir Asani will once again have to carry the big load on offense for Gwangju. He is tied for the tournament lead with seven goals and is tied for second in the K League 1 with three goals in three matches this season.Yonhap